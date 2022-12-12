Vital Remains' Tony Lazaro Crowdfunding After Brain Surgery

GoFundMe page capture

Vital Remains guitarist Tony Lazaro's wife Natasha Rody has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help Tony with medical expenses for the prolonged recovering following his emergency surgery for a brain tumor back in April 2020.

As of Monday morning (December 12th) the fund had raised $5837 of the $7200 goal. Natasha wrote, "Hello Friends, Family and Fans; Natasha here, Tony's wife and caretaker.

"For those of you that know Tony, he is the main guitarist and one of the founding member of Vital Remains. Also know as 'Big T ' or 'Uncle Tony'. Tony is a big sweetheart who has always helped others, cares for his close friends, family, his fur babies and fellow metal community. He has a strong passion for playing live and touring the world. Now he needs our help.

"For a brief background on Tony's medical issues: In April 2020, Tony had a Emergency surgery for Brain Tumor that was hemorrhaging, that caused partial loss of his vision, he had multiple surgeries, and long 3 months hospital stays for a brain tumor that almost took his life. The tumor damaged his Pituitary glands that caused weakened immune system, partial blindness, and the inability to work, he is not strong enough to tour with Vital Remains at this time. Tony is still weak from his surgeries, and is receiving physical therapy treatments to gain strength back for a better quality of life.

"Recently, due to a weakened immune system. Tony was hospitalized for Pneumonia and a severe case of Influenza, which made him extremely ill and incoherent. Tony was able to receive emergency medical care and a treatment of Antibiotics and is slowly on the mend. This has added to the significant amount of medical expenses Tony has to deal with.

"Due to his medical issues that began in 2020,Tony has been unable to work and has tried everything to pay household expenses, but the medical expenses and rising cost of living have left it nearly impossible to keep up with. Tony had to pawn and sold his own personal gear to help pay for medical expenses, household bills and personal taxes. Tony has always been a hardworker. This is difficult for him to ask for help. He misses playing for the fans and music in general.

"The donations and support will be very helpful. Any amount would be appreciated.

"We appreciate your love and support in this time in need." Visit the GoFundMe page here.

