Waterparks Release Brainwashed Visualizer

(Elektra) Genre-bending pop/rock trio Waterparks have released "Brainwashed," the fifth single from their hotly-anticipated fifth full-length studio album Intellectual Property, out on Friday, April 14, 2023 via Fueled By Ramen.
The new song depicts the ups and downs of infatuation in a relationship, juxtaposed against a soundtrack of sunny guitar riffs and bouncy melodies. The effort underscores frontman Awsten Knight's candid, authentic lyricism that has amassed a highly-engaged, devoted following of fans across the globe.
In his latest exclusive cover interview with Alternative Press, Knight gave fans a preview of the new record and its thematic inspiration. The frog on the cover of the LP has a poignant meaning to Knight, as it signifies him grappling with religious guilt.
In the article, he revealed, "Frogs have always been one of my favorite animals. However, when I learned that frogs were seen as dirty and unclean in a biblical context, it was interesting to me that something that I saw as so good, natural and beautiful could also be seen as a bad thing through a biblical lens. Growing up in church, you're taught that everything is so wrong and bad. I always felt like sh*t, so [this album] is the breakaway from that specifically."
