Wilmette Get 'Hyperfocused' With New Video

05-24-2023

Wilmette Album art
(Earshot) Illinois pop punk heroes Wilmette have released a music video for their new single, "'Hyperfocused", which is the title track to their forthcoming album that will arrive on August 4th.

Guitarist Griffin Guge says, "This track is about running the fine line between pursuing your own personal goals/interests and what others expect from you.

"It's important to learn how to compromise with both of those things without letting either side get sabotaged. There's always multiple perspectives with countless experiences to back them up.

"Hyperfocused is about pursuing your own personal growth without destroying the growth of others." Watch the video below:

