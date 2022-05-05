Wintersun Part Ways With Guitarist Asim Searah

Wintersun have announced that have parted ways with guitar player Asim Searah after working with him for five years, because they did not "see eye to eye on some things".

The band explained, "We have decided to part ways with our 2nd guitarist Asim Searah, who has been with us as a session guitarist since 2017. We shared good times on and off the stage, but we didn't see eye to eye on some things and we weren't happy with everything behind the scenes. So after careful consideration we think this decision is best for everyone."

Searah shared, "What a ride these past 5 years have been. From the bottom of my heart I would like to thank all the fans around the world. You rock! See you all soon."

