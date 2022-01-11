.

Wishbone Ash Announce Live Dates Live 50th Anniversary Tour

(Glass Onyon) Wishbone Ash, led by founding member Andy Powell (guitarist, lead vocals), will mark the 50th anniversary of their biggest selling, multi-platinum album, “Live Dates,” with tours of Europe, North America and the United Kingdom next year.

In the U.S., February and March will see the band traveling through the Northeast and Midwest, with an autumn tour through the South and West. As the first live album released by the band, “Live Dates” features selections from Wishbone Ash’s first four albums performed in concert during the summer of 1973. Reviewers have consistently listed it among the finest live rock albums of all time.

“Live Dates” includes the cream of the early Wishbone Ash crop: “King Will Come,” “Warrior,” “Throw Down the Sword,” “Rock ‘N’ Roll Widow,” “Ballad of the Beacon,” “Baby What You Want Me to Do,” “Pilgrim,” “Blowin’ Free,” “Jailbait,” “Lady Whiskey” and “Phoenix.”

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary, “Live Dates” was re-recorded in its entirety at Daryl Hall’s venue, Daryl’s House Club, in Pawling, New York on July 22, 2022.

Andy Powell trades licks with Yorkshire’s Mark Abrahams, who has been playing Wishbone Ash tunes since his youth. Longtime bassist Bob Skeat keeps the low-end rocking, working the grooves with newest band member, Mike Truscott on drums. Like his band mate Mark Abrahams, Mike also hails from Yorkshire, England.

As true warriors of the road, the band regularly covers around 30,000 miles a year, which is roughly equivalent to circumnavigating the world. The Ash is an undeniable force on today’s touring scene, performing on five continents and continuing to be discovered by new generations of music fans.

Over the years the band has embraced diverse musical genres, from folk, blues and jazz to pedal-to-the-metal rock and electronica. Regardless of the style, Wishbone Ash’s groundbreaking interplay of two lead guitars influenced bands such as Thin Lizzy, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Iron Maiden, Umphree McGee and Opeth, among many others.

Wishbone Ash’s latest studio album (their 26th), “Coat of Arms,” was released in early 2020.

February 2023
22 Pawling, NY - Daryl’s House
23 Shirley, MA - Bull Run
24 Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater
25 Jim Thorpe, PA - Mauch Chunk Opera House
26 Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe
28 Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

March 2023
01 Cincinnati, OH - Ludlows Garage
02 Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theater
03 St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
04 Edwardsville, IL - Wildey Theater
05 Edwardsville, IL - Wildey Theater
07 Davenport, IA - River Music Experience/Redstone Room
08 Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theatre
09 Milwaukee, WI - Colectivo on Prospect
11 Kent, OH - Kent Stage
12 Buffalo, NY - Sportsmens Tavern
13 Buffalo, NY - Sportsmens Tavern
16 Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
18 Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
19 Annapolis, MD - Ramshead Tavern

