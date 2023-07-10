Merv Spence Announces Release Of His Interpretations Of The 'Phenomena' Catalogue

() Merv Spence is an Irish musician and former member of Wishbone Ash and Trapeze, as well as an established solo artist. He will be touring to support the release and this album features all of Merv Spence's covers of the Phenomena tracks, both previously released and newly recorded.
Phenomena is an all-star series of albums created by Tom Galley which saw its debut album sell 1.2 million copies, and its follow-up deliver a #1 hit single 'Did It All For Love'. Merv Spence is the former rights owner of the Phenomena albums and previously recorded his own renditions of the best-known songs.
Lead singer, musician & music producer Merv Spence said of the release: "'Phenomena Recovered' is a very important album for me. A lot of creative blood, sweat and tears went into producing these songs and the results make me feel incredibly proud. I embraced the challenge, and gave it my own signature. I hope 'Phenomena' fans will also embrace this production, and I look forward to performing these great songs live, both in a band capacity and solo, acoustically".
