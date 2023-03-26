Wormwitch Share Track From Split EP With Sadistic Ritual

(Earsplit) Wormwitch confirm their upcoming split EP with Sadistic Ritual. The offering will see release via Boris Records at an as-yet undetermined date later this year. In the meantime, Wormwitch unleashes "Weapons Against Despair."

"Weapons Against Despair" is the first of three relentless curses contained on the split, displaying in bright light the unbridled ferocity and ever-amounting intensity of the WORMWITCH protocol. An unstoppable hammer upon an immovable anvil, the song is a devastating storm of blast beats and masterful riffcraft, punctuated by the animal howls of something neither man nor beast.

Guitarist Colby Hink elaborates, "'Weapons Against Despair,' and the rest of our side of the split was recorded partially off the floor at LRS Studios in Vancouver, with [vocalist/bassist] Robin [Harris] tracking his contributions at Basement Studios in Paris, France. We've been really working to bring our process in a more organic and live direction, playing as much as we can in a room together and sending the mixes through 1/4" tape before mastering. This track is indicative of the band's direction both sonically and artistically. We want a no-frills, hardcore punk approach while still lifting heavy influence from the old masters of heavy metal - on this song most notably the earliest works of Emperor, Candlemass, and Metallica."

The split will be released digitally via Bloodblast Distro/Prosthetic Records as well as CD and 12" vinyl via Boris Records with further info including full track listing and preorders to be revealed in the coming weeks.



WORMWITCH will return to the stage next week on a three-week North American Spring tour. The journey runs from March 30th through April 19th and will find the band supporting Vitriol on select shows. See all confirmed dates below.

WORMWITCH:

3/30/2023 Wise Hall - Vancouver, BC*

3/31/2023 Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB*

4/01/2023 Black Cat Tavern - Saskatoon, SK*

4/02/2023 The Goodwill Social Club - Winnipeg, MB*

4/03/2023 Black Pirates Pub - Thunder Bay, ON*

4/05/2023 The Garrison - Toronto, ON*

4/06/2023 Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC

4/07/2023 La Source De La Martiniere - Quebec City, QC

4/08/2023 Le Murdoch - Sherbrooke, QC

4/09/2023 The Cap - Fredericton, NB

4/10/2023 Queen City Cinema Club - Bangor, ME

4/11/2023 O'Brien's - Boston, MA

4/12/2023 Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY

4/13/2023 Milkboy - Philadelphia, PA

4/14/2023 Shred Shed - Pittsburgh, PA

4/15/2023 Reggie's Music Joint - Chicago, IL

4/16/2023 1867- Lincoln, NE

4/17/2023 Lost Lake - Denver, CO

4/18/2023 Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

4/19/2023 Big Dipper - Spokane WA

*Supporting Vitriol

