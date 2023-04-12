.

Xandria Share 'My Curse Is My Redemption' Lyric Video

04-12-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Xandria Album art
Album art

(Napalm Records) Xandria recently returned to the peak of the mountain with an impressive new lineup and their brand new studio album The Wonders Still Awaiting. Once again, the pioneers of German symphonic metal enchant their fans with the captivating official lyric video for the single "My Curse Is My Redemption". Singer Ambre Vourvahis underlines the intimate setting with breathtaking vocals.

Xandria on "My Curse Is My Redemption": "As many of you Xandria fans have named this song as one of your favorites from the new album, we decided to make a video for it - with beautiful pictures underlining the meaning of the lyrics: Music, art, as something that can derive from painful experiences, and then not only heal you, but also others. It is a wonderful gift for us all then.

"Another musical colour from the rich palette of our album 'The Wonders Still Awaiting', on which each song has its very own identity and its own atmosphere. "This one is symphonic for sure, but also has some straight rock vibes, and a certain 80's flavour to it. It is melancholic but also has a hopeful twist, in both the music and the lyrics.

"We noticed that it is a wonderful song to play live - and we are looking forward to play that song for you on the upcoming tour!"

Related Stories
Xandria Share 'My Curse Is My Redemption' Lyric Video

More Xandria News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Concerts- Metallica Kick Off Jimmy Kimmel Live Residency- more

Ghost Release Video For First Track From New Covers EP- Frehley's Comet's John Regan Dead At 71- Metallica Marching Band Competition- more

Metallica Week Coming To Jimmy Kimmel Live- Underoath Address The Departure Of James Smith- Greta Van Fleet- more

advertisement
Reviews

On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band

Peter Case - Doctor Moan

Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Dave Mason Rocks Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2023

Latest News

Eric Clapton Shares Unreleased Performance Of 'Layla (Orchestral)' To Announce Box Set

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Streams Lead Single From New Solo Album

Peter Frampton Announces Never Say Never North American Tour

Meet The Vamps Coming To Vinyl For 10th Anniversary

Xandria Share 'My Curse Is My Redemption' Lyric Video

Ashley Sherlock Announces Debut Album With 'Realise' Video

The Paper Kites Release ''Till The Flame Turns Blue Video

Singled Out: Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen's Change