Xandria Share 'My Curse Is My Redemption' Lyric Video

(Napalm Records) Xandria recently returned to the peak of the mountain with an impressive new lineup and their brand new studio album The Wonders Still Awaiting. Once again, the pioneers of German symphonic metal enchant their fans with the captivating official lyric video for the single "My Curse Is My Redemption". Singer Ambre Vourvahis underlines the intimate setting with breathtaking vocals.
Xandria on "My Curse Is My Redemption": "As many of you Xandria fans have named this song as one of your favorites from the new album, we decided to make a video for it - with beautiful pictures underlining the meaning of the lyrics: Music, art, as something that can derive from painful experiences, and then not only heal you, but also others. It is a wonderful gift for us all then.
"Another musical colour from the rich palette of our album 'The Wonders Still Awaiting', on which each song has its very own identity and its own atmosphere. "This one is symphonic for sure, but also has some straight rock vibes, and a certain 80's flavour to it. It is melancholic but also has a hopeful twist, in both the music and the lyrics.
"We noticed that it is a wonderful song to play live - and we are looking forward to play that song for you on the upcoming tour!"
Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Concerts- Metallica Kick Off Jimmy Kimmel Live Residency- more
Ghost Release Video For First Track From New Covers EP- Frehley's Comet's John Regan Dead At 71- Metallica Marching Band Competition- more
Metallica Week Coming To Jimmy Kimmel Live- Underoath Address The Departure Of James Smith- Greta Van Fleet- more
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Dave Mason Rocks Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2023
Eric Clapton Shares Unreleased Performance Of 'Layla (Orchestral)' To Announce Box Set
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Streams Lead Single From New Solo Album
Peter Frampton Announces Never Say Never North American Tour
Meet The Vamps Coming To Vinyl For 10th Anniversary
Xandria Share 'My Curse Is My Redemption' Lyric Video
Ashley Sherlock Announces Debut Album With 'Realise' Video
The Paper Kites Release ''Till The Flame Turns Blue Video
Singled Out: Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen's Change