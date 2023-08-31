Dillon Francis Recruits Alesso And Clementine Douglas For 'Free'

(Capitol) Dillon Francis unveils a new track, "Free," made with longtime friend and collaborator, Swedish DJ and producer Alesso, and vocalist and songwriter Clementine Douglas.

"Ever wanted to feel like a golden retriever living the best day of its life?" Francis asks. "Well then this song is for you. You're welcome." The new track is taken from Francis' forthcoming Astralwerks album, This Mixtape Is Fire TOO, and follows previous offerings "LA ON ACID" with Miami electronic duo Good Times Ahead, "Pretty People" featuring rising Turkish star INJI, "Don't Let Me Let Go" with Illenium and EVAN GIIA-which went #1 at U.S. Dance Radio and was later remixed by Zomboy-and "Goodies"-which was later remixed by Knock2.

Additionally, Francis recently confirmed "Music Is My Passion," a consecutive run of three takeover shows in L.A. at the end of this year. On November 30, he will appear as the ubiquitous yet ever-elusive DJ Hanzel at The Roxy Theatre, followed by a special Moombahton set at The Mayan on December 1 and a Dillon Francis and Friends show at The Shrine on December 2nd.

