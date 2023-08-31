Jamie McRoberts Explores Patience Amidst Anxiety With 'Having One Of Those Days'

(TEA) Anxiety can take a real toll on relationships. When either partner is feeling down or hurting, it's important to be patient and remember that better days are ahead. Your relationships will be that much better for it. The belief that bad days won't last forever is what Oakville, ON-based pop singer Jamie McRoberts espouses, in her new single "Having One Of Those Days".

This is the third song released from her debut album, Bring Me Your 'A' Game, under the COA Productions banner. McRoberts crafted this single, in partnership with legendary songwriter, producer, and music executive Ross Vannelli, to offer a very contemporary take on love.

Her powerful and deeply personal ballad speaks the hard truth that people cannot always act or look their best. And, in her experience, you have "one of those days", when life doesn't go as per plan. She also unpacks the need to build relationship resilience to get through tough times together.

Having "One Of Those Days" is described by McRoberts as a tune that she holds "closest to her heart", as it offers a glimpse into the world of anxiety she struggled with for most of her adult life.

McRoberts shared that she wasn't ever interested in writing love songs. After initial discussions with Vannelli, she decided on creating music that speaks to those dealing with anxiety in relationships.

"Maybe it's the times we are living

It seems like we are just existing

Tell me it's gonna get better

It's just a phase we'll get through this together"

McRoberts believes that this tune is as close as they could get to a love song. "It's the promise to a partner who is watching someone they love struggle, that it's possible to put all of this stress behind them if they just hold on," she added.

The song opens with gentle piano and vocals, where the vocalist speaks about how some days just don't feel great and communicating with the partner feels like hard labor. The acoustic guitar and drums arrive right after the chorus, adding an element of hope and vulnerability, as McRoberts sings about holding on to each other and letting the storm pass.

This tune has all the classic country and pop appeal you could want for a message about anxiety and patience. "I had already fallen in love with the instrumentals Ross had put together. And when he suggested the lyrical hook "having one of those days", I knew immediately how to connect with that," said McRoberts.

This song also helped her fall back in love with playing the piano.

Growing up as a classically trained pianist, she used to often associate the instrument with perfection, stress, and exhaustion. And the singer typically used it to play other people's songs and stories. But when watching the video playback for "Having One Of Those Days" for the first time, she felt a surge of emotion.

"Now my instrument plays a big part in the telling of my own personal stories. My piano and I have come full circle, and there is something so wonderfully freeing about using it as part of telling my truths," she said.

The tastefully directed and shot music video features McRoberts belting out powerful tunes on an elegant grand piano.

Since the age of 5, she has been training as an actor/performer and has not only performed Canada-wide but also performed Internationally.

She has been featured in Rock of Ages at Stage West Calgary and All Shook Up at Stage West Mississauga. Currently, she is in Maggie, a new Canadian Musical created and co-written by Johnny Reid and Matt Murray. "Just Like I Remember" is the first single off of Jamie McRoberts' album, Bring Me Your 'A' Game.

