Jeon Somi Releases 'Gold Gold Gold' Video

(Interscope) Canadian-Dutch-Korean singer-songwriter, Jeon Somi, drops the music video for her single "Gold Gold Gold". The music video comes fresh off the heels of her EP, GAME PLAN, of which "Gold Gold Gold" is the first track on the album.
GAME PLAN marks Jeon Somi's comeback after two years since the release of her debut album XOXO, and begins a new chapter for the pop superstar, as she has evolved both musically and as an artist, offering a more elevated look and sound. Upon its release, GAME PLAN hit #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart for 4 consecutive days.
Jeon Somi participated in the songwriting of "Gold Gold Gold", showcasing her growth as a singer-songwriter alongside TEDDY and Danny Chung with production by 24 and Dominsuk, who are known as the hitmakers behind BLACKPINK.
"Gold Gold Gold" has Jeon Somi rapping and singing with overflowing confidence over a trendy and infectious beat with a melodic bridge and addictive chorus. In true Jeon Somi fashion, the music video for "Gold Gold Gold" is colorful, energetic, and full of glitz, glamor, and unbeatable choreography. "Gold Gold Gold" is the 2nd single off of GAME PLAN, coming less than 3 weeks after the lead single "Fast Forward", which has amassed 48M YouTube views and was the #1 Trending Music Videos Worldwide for 3 days.
Ghost Explain Last Minute Concert Cancelation- Disturbed Receive Hometown Honor- Baroness Unplugging For Record Store Tour- more
Duran Duran Announce 'Danse Macabre' Album- Imagine Dragons Share 'Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)'- Guns N' Roses- U2- Pink Floyd- more
Dierks Bentley To Stream Red Rocks Concert- NEEDTOBREATHE 'Wasting Time' With Old Dominion- Garth Brooks- more
The Waymores - Greener Pastures
Road Trip: A King is Born: A Visit to the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi
Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area
Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour
Ghost Explain Last Minute Concert Cancelation
Disturbed Receive Hometown Honor
Baroness Unplugging For Record Store Tour
50th Anniversary Of Status Quo's Caroline Celebrated By Godslave With New video
Phil Lynott's Final Recordings Released On Vinyl
Dirty Heads Spend 4th Consecutive Week At No 1 With 'Rescue Me'
Primal Fear Take On 'Cancel Culture' With New Song
Soft Play Declare 'Punk's Dead' With New Single and Video