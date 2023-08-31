.

Jeon Somi Releases 'Gold Gold Gold' Video

08-31-2023

(Interscope) Canadian-Dutch-Korean singer-songwriter, Jeon Somi, drops the music video for her single "Gold Gold Gold". The music video comes fresh off the heels of her EP, GAME PLAN, of which "Gold Gold Gold" is the first track on the album.

GAME PLAN marks Jeon Somi's comeback after two years since the release of her debut album XOXO, and begins a new chapter for the pop superstar, as she has evolved both musically and as an artist, offering a more elevated look and sound. Upon its release, GAME PLAN hit #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart for 4 consecutive days.

Jeon Somi participated in the songwriting of "Gold Gold Gold", showcasing her growth as a singer-songwriter alongside TEDDY and Danny Chung with production by 24 and Dominsuk, who are known as the hitmakers behind BLACKPINK.

"Gold Gold Gold" has Jeon Somi rapping and singing with overflowing confidence over a trendy and infectious beat with a melodic bridge and addictive chorus. In true Jeon Somi fashion, the music video for "Gold Gold Gold" is colorful, energetic, and full of glitz, glamor, and unbeatable choreography. "Gold Gold Gold" is the 2nd single off of GAME PLAN, coming less than 3 weeks after the lead single "Fast Forward", which has amassed 48M YouTube views and was the #1 Trending Music Videos Worldwide for 3 days.

