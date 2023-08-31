Troye Sivan Shares 'Rush' (feat. PinkPantheress & Hyunjin of Stray Kids)

(Capitol) As combined global streams of his new hit single "Rush" soar past 110 million, Troye Sivan teams up with global superstars PinkPantheress and Hyunjin of Stray Kids on a stunning new version of the song, released today by Capitol Records.

Platinum-certified UK singer/songwriter/scene leader PinkPantheress won BBC Music's Sound of 2022 and took the world by storm with "Boys a Liar Part 1" and "Part 2" (with Ice Spice)." Also named in the Vogue 25 Most Influential Women list, PinkPantheress continues to mesmerize and dominate the charts.

Rapper/writer/singer Hyunjin is part of the K-Pop global phenomenon Stray Kids, a group that has achieved 10 million cumulative album sales and made history with the highest ever pre-orders (5.13 million) and Week 1 sales (4.61 million) in K-Pop history. Stray Kids have charted three consecutive No. 1 hits on the Billboard 200 and 10 of their official videos have reached 100 million views each.

"Rush" is from Sivan's forthcoming album, Something To Give Each Other, which will be released on October 13 by Capitol Records.

