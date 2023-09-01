K. Michelle Announces New Album With 'Blame Yourself' Stream

(MNRK) R&B singer/songwriter K. Michelle is set to mark an unforgettable milestone in her career with the release of her highly anticipated sixth and final R&B album, I'm The Problem, scheduled to drop on September 22, presented by MNRK Music Group. The album's release is met with heightened anticipation from fans who have closely followed K. Michelle's musical journey and evolution. I'm The Problem takes listeners on an emotive journey, seamlessly blending K. Michelle's signature soulful sound and heartfelt lyricism that have resonated with audiences worldwide. Among the highlights of the album are singles "You," "Wherever the D May Land," and her very first career #1 Adult R&B single, "Scooch," a track that has not only captivated listeners but also secured a spot on both the Billboard and Mediabase Adult R&B charts.
In addition to these, K. Michelle also released the introspective single "Blame Yourself" today. The single offers listeners an intimate glimpse into K. Michelle's introspections and vulnerabilities. Through its raw and heartfelt lyrics, the song encourages listeners to reflect on personal accountability and the complexities of relationships.
I'm The Problem not only signifies K. Michelle's final R&B chapter but also marks her venture into the world of country music. The album introduces her official solo country single, "Tennessee," a heartfelt homage to country music icon Dolly Parton. This genre-blurring endeavor demonstrates K. Michelle's willingness to push boundaries and explore new artistic horizons.
Earlier this year, K. Michelle wrapped up an engaging 21-city "I'm The Problem Tour" that saw her performances drawing sold-out crowds in cities like St. Louis, Atlanta, and Charlotte. This success echoes the deep connection she shares with her dedicated fan base, a connection that has only grown stronger over the years.
"I'm The Problem" Track Listing
A Lot of Nothing, Pt. 1
Memphis in Me
No Pain
Blame Yourself
Love Language
You
A Lot of Nothing, Pt. 2
Big Deal
WTDML
Hurt Sh*t
I Cheat
Only One
Gangsta in Me
A Lot of Nothing, Pt. 3
This Man
Scooch
God Knew
Same Damn Show
Tennessee (Bonus Track)
