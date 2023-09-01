Whitney Miller Shares New Single 'Go Ahead And Make It'

(2911) Country music singer-songwriter Whitney Miller is excited to release her new single "Go Ahead & Make It". The former Miss Texas and Miss United States, kickboxing commentator and MMA fighter is no stranger to hard work and dedication and it is showing with each new single.

When one is searching for love, all too often they won't let their guard down long enough to see if it will work. "I'll give you my heart if you promise not to break it" remains the punch line throughout the single, highlighting Whitney's vulnerable side with each note.

"We all know that feeling of having an instant connection with someone on a summer night, right," asked Whitney Miller. I can't begin to tell you how many times I've been asked by friends and family to send them the "Go Ahead & Make It" demo before we ever recorded anything! It has been four years since writing this song with Will Knaak, who plays guitar for Parker McCollum. It's finally here now. The love I keep hearing about this song is amazing! Turn the volume up and have some fun with it this summer."

Miller recently released her previous single, "Nobody," which was premiered by Cowboys & Indians. "Nobody" was taken from a unique perspective where following your gut instinct is key. "He swears there's nobody to blame for this feeling I can't shake, I think nobody's got a name" is just the starting point in this "love gone wrong" scenario. In a short period of time, Whitney Miller is already making her mark in country music with several new singles and a debut album slated for 2024, proving that "Nobody" can stand in her way! Miller has recently been featured by Broadway World, CMT.com, Cowboys & Indians, Digital Journal, Forbes, M Music & Musicians Magazine, Newsmax, Outsider.com, People.com, and more!

Related Stories

More Whitney Miller News