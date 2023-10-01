HAIM Release 10th Anniversary Edition of Debut Album 'Days Are Gone'

(BR PR) HAIM have released a special 10th anniversary edition of their classic debut album 'Days Are Gone'. The reissue follows a triumphant summer for sisters Alana, Danielle and Este that took in a run of anniversary headline shows in Los Angeles, US support slots on Taylor Swift's Eras tour, a track on the soundtrack to Barbie and a huge headline UK date at London's All Point's East festival.
Despite being the LA trio's debut, the release of 'Days Are Gone' was keenly anticipated back in September 2013. Haim arrived as the perfect package with their forward-thinking take on classic rock and pop. A run of thrilling singles in the run-up to the album had the hype machine in overload but rather than feel the pressure, Haim emerged with a record that was as breezy as their sun-drenched melodies. Spawning six singles in Forever, Don't Save Me, Falling, The Wire, My Song 5 and If I Could Change Your Mind, songs now so irresistibly familiar they feel like they've been around a lot longer, 'Days Are Gone' was both critically acclaimed and a huge hit, going to Number One in the UK Charts and Top 6 in the Billboard 200, and remains a highly influential album to this day.
The album is reissued in a green transparent vinyl, with one LP made up of the original tracklist and a second featuring Bonus Tracks and remixes. Order here.
Since the release of the original album, Haim have gone on to become one of the world's biggest and most-loved bands, releasing two further albums in 2017's Something To Tell You and 2020's Grammy-nominated Women In Music Pt. III which won them a BRIT Award in 2021.
