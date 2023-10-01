Pyrex Releases 'Vacuum Sealer' Video

(Epic) Pyrex uncovers a brand new hard-hitting single and music video entitled "Vacuum Sealer," out now via Epic Records. The track's ethereal loop wraps around lively 808s and simmering hi-hats, locking into a head-nodding groove. Meanwhile, he flexes his versatility by seamlessly switching up the flow and the cadence. It builds towards a hummable and hypnotic hook as he admits, "Shawty I'm out my mind, no I can't do no cap," before urging, "It's so hard to love this bitch the way I miss these racks."
In the accompanying cinematic music video directed by CLAYSTACKKS, he charismatically delivers his bars on a balcony overlooking the mountain and at the bottom of an old staircase. It translates his confidence to the screen as he dons an all-black fit accented by icy jewelry.
"Vacuum Sealer" arrives as his fist release before transitioning into his new moniker, Isiah Kendrick-which turns out to be his real name. In his new era, Pyrex will begin to reintroduce fans to who he is at his core.
It begins now.
The new single arrives following his 2023 EP, "Thanks for holding on." The project has amassed over 237k Spotify streams, with the fan-favorite "Undefeated" garnering 64.6k streams alone.
