Young Franco and Franc Moody 'Daydreaming' With New Single and Video

(Capitol) Young Franco releases his new single "Daydreaming" today via Astralwerks. Young Franco continues his ground-breaking year marking the biggest in his career yet. On "Daydreaming" he links with London based funk-duo Franc Moody who elevates his already groove laden production style to greater heights. Young Franco also releases a funky intergalactic video which finds Franco and friends vibing across the galaxy.

"Daydreaming" is a stripped back dance inspiring tune filled with elements that showcase the beauty of contemporary disco and funk. Driven by a now trademark sliding bassline and cutely tapped synths and piano melodies, the beat lays the perfect platform for Franc Moody's vocals. The lyrics reflect on being lost in the beauty and awe of the world, evoking an identical response from the listener providing the perfect setting to being lost in the musical bliss of Young Franco.

"Daydreaming" lands in the middle of a jam packed 2023 for Young Franco. He just packed out a tent at Australia's landmark festival, Splendour In The Grass, as well as a sold out Europe and US tour earlier this year. He's also released two standout singles in 2023, Studio 54 with Layla Blue & Jafunk and Get Down with frequent collaborator Pell. The next major item on Franco's agenda is a prime slot across Australia at Listen Out festival alongside Skrillex, Four Tet, Metro Boomin & more.

Franc Moody is a funk duo hosted by producers and songwriters Ned Franc and Jon Moody. After debuting the Franc Moody show in 2017 at Bermondsey Social Club, it was only a quick 2 years before the release of their debut album Dream in Colour. To date Franc Moody have amassed over 150 million streams, and in 2023 played their biggest show yet at the 5000 capacity Eventim Apollo in London, having ended 2022 in style at The Novo, Los Angeles.

Young Franco is well and truly establishing himself as one of Australia's most legendary producers. His discography is sitting on over 180 million streams to date, with over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Over the past two years he's soundtracked the new-look Australian Football League, and has received global sync's for brands including Apple, Starbucks, Topshop and Kia.

