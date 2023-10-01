Zacari Teams With James Fauntleroy For 'Redemption'

(The Orchard) Gearing up for the release of his debut album this fall, TDE signee and singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Zacari - who made waves with his previous singles like "LOVE." with Kendrick Lamar and the Black Panther soundtrack feature "Redemption" - returns with the contemporary R&B track "Reverse" featuring multiple GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, and record producer James Fauntleroy (Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, SZA, Rihanna).
"Reverse" marks the first taste from Zacari's full-length album and is a testament to his songwriting prowess and vocal finesse. Teaming up with renowned producers James Fauntleroy, J-Louis (Drake, Cardi B, Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller), and Aaron Bow (Doja Cat, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Freddie Gibbs), whose talents for crafting emotionally charged music are legendary, Zacari embarks on a journey that transcends the traditional confines of R&B. "Reverse" is a powerful statement of the intricate dance of human emotions and serves as a perfect introduction to his upcoming LP.
Speaking on the inspiration behind his new single, Zacari shares, "'Reverse' came from a time when I was first falling in love with a person and that passion you feel in the first few months. It captures the longing I would feel whenever you're apart from a new love - when it consumes all your thoughts."
Zacari continues, "The middle and end sections with the live guitar and James Fauntleroy singing about time mirrors those softer 'in between moments' where clarity drowns the heart and you can't help but lay there and wonder how long it will last... Eventually, it almost never does. For weeks, months, and even years, you can't help but think back to these moments of first love."
"Sonically this track really showcases my 'R&B ADHD' ... or simply how scatterbrained I can be at times. I wanted to find a sound where I could sing melodic hooks, the beats still excited audiences, and - most importantly - could keep up with how fast my mind wanders. I wanted to let loose creatively on this upcoming project and 'Reverse' is a perfect introduction to this new sound."
U2 Launch UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere In Las Vegas- Green Day Stream Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition- Shinedown- Def Leppard- more
Aerosmith Postpone Farewell Tour Due To Steven Tyler Injury- Van Halen Share 'Crossing Over' From The Collection II Box Set- more
Thomas Rhett To Livestream Nashville Concert- Morgan Wallen Adds Back-to-Back Stops To One Night At A Time Tour- more
On The Record: Vandals- The Abbey
Classics: U2's Zooropa (30 years)
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Blue Oyster Cult
The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
U2 Launch UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere In Las Vegas
Bring Me The Horizon's 'Chelsea Smile' Covered By 12-Year-Old America's Got Talent Star
New Years Day Unleash 'Vampyre'
RED Stream New Album 'Rated R'
Michael Sweet Goes Melodic Rock With Alessandro Del Vecchio in SoleDriver
Sleeping With Sirens Stream 'Complete Collapse (Deluxe)'
311 Expand And Remaster 'Music' For 30th Anniversary
Meet Me @ The Altar Share 'Changes' Video As Deluxe Album Arrives