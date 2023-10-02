Giant Rooks Announce North American Headline Tour

(Republic) Giant Rooks will embark on a major headline tour across North America in 2024. They will visit 20 major cities throughout the United States and Canada in support of their anxiously awaited new full-length album, How Have You Been?, arriving on February 2, 2024 via Mercury/Republic.

The album will be available in numerous formats including a limited deluxe vinyl. The limited deluxe vinyl will be signed with a numbered gatefold and include crystal clear 180g 2LP, plus a poster and poster card. In addition it will be available in a black vinyl (180g 2LP, gatefold) and digisleeve CD.

The North American run commences April 8th at The Opera House in Toronto, ON, followed by a show at Beanfield Theatre in Montreal, QC the next night April 9th. Throughout the rest of April, the band will venture across the States with stops in major markets, including Boston, MA, New York, NY, Chicago, IL, and Los Angeles, CA, to name a few. The tour wraps up on May 5 in Dallas, TX at The Echo. At the top of the year, they will canvas Europe and the UK.

Fans can purchase tickets via Spotify Fan First pre-sale beginning October 3rd at 10am local time and regular on sale begins on October 6th at 10am local time.

They've set the stage for How Have You Been? with the recent fan favorite single "For You." In addition to gathering over half-a-million streams and counting, it earned plugs from Stereoboard and uDiscoverMusic who hailed it as a, "vibrant new single."

"For You" is an anthem dedicated to that one person for whom you'd go to great lengths at the end of the day. From the opening piano intro that sets the emotional tone, to the subtle strings that add heartwarming accents, and the powerful drums that enter with gripping gravitas - this track is designed to stir the listeners' emotions.

As the lyrics promise, "We make it count together / one day lie down forever. When the sun sets, I'll be waiting at the shore for you." The song conjures nostalgic and warm imagery in the mind of anyone who listens to it.

North American Tour Full Itinerary 2024:

4/8 Toronto, ON The Opera House

4/9 Montreal, QC Beanfield Theatre

4/11 Boston, MA Big Night Live

4/12 New York, NY Warsaw

4/13 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

4/14 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

4/16 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theater

4/17 Charlotte, NC The Underground

4/19 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

4/20 Nashville, TN Basement East

4/21 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

4/23 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

4/25 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

4/26 Seattle, WA Crocodile

4/27 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

4/29 San Francisco, CA Bimbo's 365 Club

4/30 Los Angeles, CA Regent Theater

5/1 San Diego, CA Music Box

5/2 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

5/4 Austin, TX Antone's

5/5 Dallas, TX The Echo

How Have You Been? The Tour Full Itinerary:

1/5 Barcelona, ES Apolo

1/6 Madrid, ES Le Paqui

1/7 Toulouse, FR Le Rex

1/9 Lyon, FR Marche Gare

1/10 Milan, IT Alcatraz

1/12 Luxembourg, LU Rockhal

1/13 Paris, FR Trabendo

1/14 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg Max

1/16 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique

2/5 Bremen, DE Pier 2

2/6 Nürnberg, DE KIA Arena

2/8 Leipzig, DE Haus Auensee

2/9 Oberhausen, DE Turbinenhalle

2/10 Hannover, DE Swiss Life Hall

2/11 Frankfurt, DE Jahrhunderthalle

2/13 Stuttgart, DE Porsche Arena

2/14 Vienna, AT Gasometer

2/15 Munich, DE Zenith

2/17 Münster, DE Halle Münsterland

2/18 Zürich, CH Halle 622

2/20 Cologne, DE Palladium

2/22 Hamburg, DE Sporthalle

2/23 Berlin, DE Max-Shmeling-Halle

3/6 Glasgow, UK SWG3 Warehouse

3/7 Manchester, UK O2 Ritz

3/8 Dublin, IE Whelans

3/10 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute2

3/13 London, UK O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

3/16 Copenhagen, DK Lille Vega

3/17 Oslo, NO Parkteatret

3/18 Stockholm, SE Kollektivet Livet

3/21 Warsaw, PL Proxima

3/22 Bratislava, SK Majestic Music Club

3/23 Budapest, HU Dürer Kert

3/24 Prague, CZ Roxy

5/28 Istanbul, TR Zorlu Performing Arts Center

