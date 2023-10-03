Butcher Brown Enlists Jay Prince For 'Move (Ride)'

(Orienteer) Butcher Brown, Richmond, Virginia's forward-thinking collective of jazz and hip-hop aficionados, today shares "MOVE(RIDE)," the final single ahead of their forthcoming album Solar Music out this Friday, Oct. 6. The lively new track features East London artist and producer Jay Prince, who breathes London's lifestyle and spirit of jazz into the party-driven song. "MOVE (RIDE)" widens the aperture for what fans can expect from Butcher Brown's latest effort, combining elements of funk, house and hip-hop into a feel-good earworm.

"'MOVE (RIDE)' was inspired by the house music community in cities such as Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit and London. Our goal was to capture the essence of a nightclub with everyone dancing." says drummer Corey Fonville.

Over the years, Butcher Brown's musicality-driven sound has garnered praise from fans and critics alike, from Pitchfork to NPR's Tiny Desk (Home). In anticipation of the new album, The New York Times included Solar Music in its Fall Music Preview, highlighting the cohesion of the accomplished musicians that Butcher Brown have brought into the fold on this album. Each collaborator embodies the bending of genres all in their own ways, including Pink Siifu and Keyon Harrold who feature on the band's previous single "Eye Never Knew," which was highlighted as a Song You Need by The FADER and was spotlighted on Spotify's "BUTTER" playlist.

Described by Butcher Brown bandmates as "having something for just about everybody under the sun," Solar Music collectively demonstrates the band's dynamic approach to the jazz format, and incorporates their own rich lineage of musical influences from their diverse musical upbringings - fusing elements of jazz, funk, rock, gogo and hip-hop, into a universal sound. Prior to "MOVE (RIDE)," Butcher Brown teased Solar Music with additional single releases, including "DYKWYD" featuring Braxton Cook, "This Side Of Sunshine" and "I Can Say To You" featuring Vanisha Gould, which saw support across BBC Radio from the likes of Benji B, Gilles Peterson and Huey Morgan.

Releasing digitally (including Atmos), on CD and double LP at 45 RPM, the new album incorporates longtime friends and new unexpected guests into their approach, with additional appearances including Charlie Hunter, Nappy Nina and Michael Millions throughout the album's 17 tracks. Exclusive Solar Music limited edition 'Solar Red' vinyl, signed CDs/vinyl and merchandise are all available HERE.

Butcher Brown will perform an extensive 2023 Solar Music Global Tour, with fall dates across the U.S. and Europe October-December in support of the new album. The tour brings Butcher Brown's explosive live show to 13 states from California to Washington, D.C. Standout performances include New York City Oct. 18 at Le Poisson Rouge (LPR), Philadelphia Oct. 21 at World Cafe Live and a hometown show in Richmond, Virginia Nov. 24 at the Broadberry. In between their North American runs, Butcher Brown heads over the pond to six European countries with anticipated performances in London, England Nov. 6 at the Forge; in Berlin, Germany alongside B. Cool-Aid Nov. 8 at Zenner; and in Paris, France Nov. 15 at Le Trabendo.

Listen to "MOVE (RIDE)" featuring Jay Prince today and listen to Solar Music in its entirety on Friday, Oct. 6. For more information, visit butcherbrown.com.



Butcher Brown 2023 Solar Music Global Tour Dates

10/12 - Reno, NV - University of Nevada, Reno - Nightingale Concert Hall

10/17 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/18 - New York, NY - (Le) Poisson Rouge

10/20 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern Café and Music Hall

10/21 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live (upstairs)

10/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

10/24 - Minneapolis, MN - Dakota

10/25 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

10/26 - Detroit, MI - El Club

10/27 - Indianapolis, IN - Jazz Kitchen

11/4 - Eindhoven, NL - So What's Next?

11/6 - London, UK - The Forge

11/7 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma

11/8 - Berlin, DE - J.A.W. (Zenner)

11/9 - Mannheim, DE - Alte Feuerwache

11/10 - Técou, FR - Coco Jazz

11/11 - Groningen, NL @ Rockit

11/12 - Rotterdam, NL - Rooterdam / Bird

11/13 - Amsterdam, NL - Bimhuis

11/14 - Charloeroi, BE - Palais des Beaux Arts

11/15 - Paris, FR - Le Trabendo

11/18 - Eilat, IL - Red Sea Jazz Festival

11/24 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

11/25 - Washington, DC - Atlantis

12/5 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

12/6 - Portland, OR - The Get Down

12/7 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

12/8 - Santa Cruz, CA - Kuumbwa

12/9 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

12/10 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues, Voodoo Room

Related Stories

More Butcher Brown News