Mahalia Announces 2024 North America Leg Of The 'In Real Life' Tour

(Atlantic) Following her UK and EU run this October and November, British musician Mahalia announced today her massive In Real Life Tour will continue to North America this February and March 2024.
Produced by Live Nation, the 25-date run kicks off on February 20 at The Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, BC, and makes stops across North America in Los Angeles, CA; Atlanta, GA; New York, NY; Toronto, ON and more before wrapping up in Chicago, IL at House of Blues on March 26. The second leg will see Mahalia perform her highly anticipated second studio album IRL for the first time live in North America.
IRL is a record that speaks to the musical and emotional era of where Mahalia is now, and how she got here. The BRIT and GRAMMY nominated artist has delivered a beautiful classic; effortlessly condensing any number of disparate styles and genres into music that thrillingly broaches any gap between Pop, Soul, and R&B.
The album also includes hit singles "Terms & Conditions," "Ready," and "Cheat" featuring pop powerhouse JoJo. An array of incredible musicians are also scattered throughout the record, including vocal appearances from the likes of Stormzy, Joyce Wrice, Destin Conrad, Kojey Radical, and more. Emboldened by her inflections, insights, and young adulthood, Mahalia is not only breaking the mold on her second album but is determined to live life cognizantly and share that experience with her fans on tour.
IN REAL LIFE NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:
FEBRUARY
20 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom
21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
22 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
24 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
27 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
28 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theatre
MARCH
01 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
02 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
03 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole
05 - Denver, CO - Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
07 - Dallas, TX - HOB Cambridge Room
08 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
09 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
11 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
13 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
16 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
20 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
22 - Toronto, ON - History
23 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
25 - Detroit, MI - Shelter
26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
