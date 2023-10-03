Mahalia Announces 2024 North America Leg Of The 'In Real Life' Tour

(Atlantic) Following her UK and EU run this October and November, British musician Mahalia announced today her massive In Real Life Tour will continue to North America this February and March 2024.

Produced by Live Nation, the 25-date run kicks off on February 20 at The Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, BC, and makes stops across North America in Los Angeles, CA; Atlanta, GA; New York, NY; Toronto, ON and more before wrapping up in Chicago, IL at House of Blues on March 26. The second leg will see Mahalia perform her highly anticipated second studio album IRL for the first time live in North America.

IRL is a record that speaks to the musical and emotional era of where Mahalia is now, and how she got here. The BRIT and GRAMMY nominated artist has delivered a beautiful classic; effortlessly condensing any number of disparate styles and genres into music that thrillingly broaches any gap between Pop, Soul, and R&B.

The album also includes hit singles "Terms & Conditions," "Ready," and "Cheat" featuring pop powerhouse JoJo. An array of incredible musicians are also scattered throughout the record, including vocal appearances from the likes of Stormzy, Joyce Wrice, Destin Conrad, Kojey Radical, and more. Emboldened by her inflections, insights, and young adulthood, Mahalia is not only breaking the mold on her second album but is determined to live life cognizantly and share that experience with her fans on tour.

IN REAL LIFE NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

FEBRUARY

20 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

22 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

24 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

27 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theatre

MARCH

01 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

02 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

03 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

05 - Denver, CO - Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

07 - Dallas, TX - HOB Cambridge Room

08 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

09 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

13 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

20 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

22 - Toronto, ON - History

23 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

25 - Detroit, MI - Shelter

26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

