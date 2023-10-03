Wild Nothing Reveals 'Dial Tone' Visualizer

(PMPR) Wild Nothing releases the latest preview of their forthcoming LP Hold (out Oct 27 on Captured Tracks), the 80's pop gem "Dial Tone." Plus, a new video accompaniment directed by Min Soo Park, depicting two lovers returning to home (each other).

Whispers over the phone, tell me "I want you", desire at a distance, kissing the dial tone - Wild Nothing's new single is an anthem for world-weary romanticism, a bold profession of love delivered on the back of glammed out guitar and vocal manipulation. If not for the nod to cyber-romance, "Dial Tone" would be right at home amidst the art-rock of Roxy Music.

As Tatum's first self-produced record since his debut, Hold is at first glance a return to form: but with a plethora of new sonic influences, mixing by Geoff Swan (Caroline Polachek, Charli XCX), and contributions from Hatchie, Molly Burch, Becca Mancari, Tommy Davidson of Beach Fossils, Hatchie, and his wife, Dana, Hold is truly a celebration of the lengths Jack Tatum has come as a leader in his ever growing musical community - and as an acclaimed songwriter for Japanese Breakfast's GRAMMY Winning Jubilee and Molly Burch's 2021 LP release.

After chasing the highs and lows of indie fame in LA, Tatum returned to the suburbs of his Virginia upbringing, in search of a scaled-back lifestyle for his just-born son. The relatively suburban environment - and the occasional regret it inspired - proved to be great artistic fodder. Listen to recent single "Suburban Solutions", a synth heavy anti-jingle that sells sweet oblivion in the form of self-improvement.

Alongside the single, Tatum also shared an exclusive launch with Osmote Wines - a natural winery located in NY's Finger Lakes terroir - who are releasing a special "Suburban Solutions" Riesling bundled with the LP on milky clear & black split vinyl (and in the UK, Blackbook Winery will produce the bottle for lead single "Headlights On").

So many of the early nights of fatherhood were spent laying wide awake next to his son, quelling late night anxiety and racing thoughts with dance music, using repetitive rhythm to reconnect with his body. From the sombre side of Charli XCX to the techno-pop of Yellow Magic Orchestra, childhood favourites The Chemical Brothers and Orbital, and the accessible art-rock of So era Peter Gabriel, Hold melds the 80's influences of Wild Nothing past with the electronica that guided Tatum through some of his darkest moments.

