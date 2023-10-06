Darius Rucker To Talk New Album 'Carolyn's Boy' On Sunday TODAY

(EBM) Darius Rucker now unveils the highly anticipated final project with today's release of Carolyn's Boy. Praised by People in the issue on stands today for having "never left his humble roots in the rear view," Rucker named the album as an homage to his late mother, a woman he celebrates as the sole reason for "who I am, how I am, what I am."

"She believed in me more than I believed in myself," he shared with Jan Crawford on today's "CBS Mornings." "She'd tell me all the time, 'you're gonna make it; you're gonna live your dream. I know you are. I can't wait.'"

Rucker will further discuss the album and his mother's influence on this weekend's episode of "Sunday TODAY" via an exclusive interview with Willie Geist on NBC (check local listings), before bringing a feel-good performance of album track "Have A Good Time" to CBS's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 11:35 p.m. / 10:35 p.m. CT.

The series of television appearances continues what has already been a celebratory week for Rucker, including his induction on the Music City Walk of Fame this Wednesday, Oct. 4, and an intimiate performance that evening at Analog at the Hutton Hotel, taped to air as part of PBS's "Recorded Live at Analog" series debuting in early 2024

