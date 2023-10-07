Aidan Bissett Shares 'How's It Gonna End?' Video As Supernova EP Arrives

(Capitol Music Group) Aidan Bissett details the twists and turns of romance and heartbreak with raw immediacy on his new EP, Supernova. Released today by Capitol Records, the seven-song set demonstrates his remarkable range - vocally, sonically and emotionally.
Today, he shared the official video for the EP's closing track, the poignant "How's It Gonna End?" Bissett, who has amassed over 485 million combined global streams in his career to date, wrote the song with COIN's Chase Lawrence, who also produced. View the official video, which was filmed in Los Angeles, below. Juston Case directed, Harrison Broker produced and Arshum Rouhanian creative directed.
After touring with artists such as Claire Rosinkranz, Lauv, Valley, ROLE MODEL and The Greeting Committee, Bissett will launch his first-ever headline tour on October 13 with a sold-out show at Voodoo Room in San Diego. The North American leg, which will feature special guest Anna Shoemaker, is almost completely sold out. The UK/European leg of the Supernova Tour will kick off on December 5 in London
