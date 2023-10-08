Chris Bricks Goes 'Rock & Roll' With Country Music Debut

(MCM) Chris Bricks, a newcomer to country music but no stranger to the music scene and streaming success stories, celebrates the release of his country debut "Rock & Roll". Penned and co-produced by the Nashville-based artist-producer, the track is now available worldwide via all major digital retail and streaming platforms.

Poised to make his mark as a trendsetter appealing to audiences with an appetite for high-energy country music entertainment, Bricks tees up this pregame party anthem charged with stadium rock choruses, punctuated by "hell yeahs," nasty guitar licks, rockin' drum beats and polished with a modern contemporary finish. "Rock & Roll" highlights Bricks' knack for taking every listener on a fun-filled ride and illustrates the electric energy and neon excitement of the downtown Broadway Nashville scene.

"I'm a resident of downtown Nashville, and my place is located in the midst of Music City 'happenings.' The storyline was inspired by the capital of country music, where the nightlife shines, music rings out from every corner and party buses swim up every street," Bricks said. "I wanted to paint a picture of downtown Nashville's energy and nightlife; where tourists arrive to do what they do - rock out."

SEE-THROUGH PARTY BUS

BACHELORETTE CAUSIN' A FUSS

COWBOY HAT, WEDDIN' VEIL

NEON SIGNS AND WHALEY TAILS

PEDAL TAVERN BLOCKIN' UP THE STREET

MAN IT'S GONNA BE A LONG NIGHT

HELL YEAH

Chris Bricks welcomes "Rock & Roll" into his catalog, which exceeds 5 million on-demand streams.

Related Stories

More Chris Bricks News