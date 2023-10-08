Chris Bricks Goes 'Rock & Roll' With Country Music Debut

(MCM) Chris Bricks, a newcomer to country music but no stranger to the music scene and streaming success stories, celebrates the release of his country debut "Rock & Roll". Penned and co-produced by the Nashville-based artist-producer, the track is now available worldwide via all major digital retail and streaming platforms.
Poised to make his mark as a trendsetter appealing to audiences with an appetite for high-energy country music entertainment, Bricks tees up this pregame party anthem charged with stadium rock choruses, punctuated by "hell yeahs," nasty guitar licks, rockin' drum beats and polished with a modern contemporary finish. "Rock & Roll" highlights Bricks' knack for taking every listener on a fun-filled ride and illustrates the electric energy and neon excitement of the downtown Broadway Nashville scene.
"I'm a resident of downtown Nashville, and my place is located in the midst of Music City 'happenings.' The storyline was inspired by the capital of country music, where the nightlife shines, music rings out from every corner and party buses swim up every street," Bricks said. "I wanted to paint a picture of downtown Nashville's energy and nightlife; where tourists arrive to do what they do - rock out."
SEE-THROUGH PARTY BUS
BACHELORETTE CAUSIN' A FUSS
COWBOY HAT, WEDDIN' VEIL
NEON SIGNS AND WHALEY TAILS
PEDAL TAVERN BLOCKIN' UP THE STREET
MAN IT'S GONNA BE A LONG NIGHT
HELL YEAH
Chris Bricks welcomes "Rock & Roll" into his catalog, which exceeds 5 million on-demand streams.
Judas Priest Deliver Two Big Surprises At Power Trip Festival- Corey Taylor Cancels Aftershock Appearance Due To Injury- more
Van Halen's Legendary 'Right Now' Video Goes HD- Roger Waters Delivers The Dark Side Of The Moon- Lamb of God Share New Single 'Evidence'- more
Jason Aldean Delivers 'Whiskey Drink'- Reba McEntire Unplugs For 'Not That Fancy'- Carly Pearce Goes 'Heels Over Head' - more
Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival
William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited
On The Record: Vandals- The Abbey
Judas Priest Deliver Two Big Surprises At Power Trip Festival
Corey Taylor Cancels Aftershock Appearance Due To Injury
Pattern-Seeking Animals Share Elton John-esq 'Underneath the Orphan Moon'
Meshuggah's 'Chaosphere' Sonically Updated For 25th Anniversary
Steve Hackett Announces First Ever Vinyl Release Of To Watch The Storms and Wild Orchids
Blacklite District Announces Second Wave Of XL Tour
Alterium Take On Sabaton's Anthem 'Bismarck'
Singled Out: Ronin's Saturn's Portal