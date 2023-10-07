Claire Rosinkranz Releases Debut Album Just Because

(republic media) Inviting audiences into her world, 19-year-old Southern California singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Claire Rosinkranz proudly presents her highly anticipated debut album Just Because out now via slowplay/Republic Records-listen here!

Claire wrote and recorded the album with producers Afterhrs, Paul Phamous, Stint, Elie Rizk, and her most frequent collaborator and executive producer Ragnar Rosinkranz.

Just Because etches together a coming-of-age story documented in real-time from the frontlines of growing up. On the focus track "Swinging At The Stars," glassy harmonies give way to a bouncy beat as Claire recounts a series of memories depicting a short-lived romance. On the song, she says, "'Swinging at the Stars' is about wanting to experience the fullness of living, and about experiencing beautiful things with someone else. I love to feel everything. I'm obsessed with the abundance that comes with being alive. The fact that I'm capable of feeling all these things and all these emotions - and so if I can touch all the corners of that, that's what this song feels like." Stay tuned for the arrival of the official music video, which features a very special guest!

Among many standouts, electric guitar shimmers over a head-nodding beat on album track "Dreamer." In a punchy cadence, Claire declares, "You're a dreamer, I'm a thinker, cruise control, turn up the speakers." On "Gum," her sticky melodies entangle with melodic guitar and build towards a hypnotic hook, "I'm just living in a timeshare in the clouds, temporary highs, and I don't want to come down." The album concludes with the last track "Mess." On the song, Claire confronts insecurities and regrets without filter or apology. Her stark vocal delivery resounds, as she sings, "It's sad that I run to somebody else, 'cause I'm too afraid that I'll mess up the one thing that's good in my life." As if reading a diary aloud, she finally wonders, "Is this a curse or is this a blessing?"

Claire set set the stage for Just Because with latest single "Wes Anderson." It received praise from the likes of DORK, Clash, Mystic Sons, and more, with Clash proclaiming, "The single finds the 19 year old talent pushing past heartbreak, learning to place focus and emphasis on the aspects of her life that give value. Beautifully melodic, she sings: 'When will you wake up? Get over your heartbreak.'

Just Because also boasts the fan favorite "Pools and Palm Trees." Rolling Stone touted it among "The Songs You Need To Know This Week," and Popdust proclaimed, "Rosinkranz is a dynamo to watch in the music industry." Earlier this year, Claire paved the way for Just Because with her singles "Screw Time," "Sad In Hawaii" and "Never Goes Away," piling up millions of streams and stirring up excitement among fans. Not to mention, she also teamed up with Louis The Child on their summertime anthem "Walls" and even performed the song with them live for the very first time at Lollapalooza during their headline set.

Over a soundtrack of alternative pop spiked with just the right amount of punk and electronics, Claire Rosinkranz asserts herself as a true Gen-Z storyteller whose vision instantly captivates. Since releasing her breakout Gold-Certified debut "Backyard Boy," the buzzing artist has built a diehard fanbase worldwide, racked up over 1 billion global streams and counting, won the MTV Trending Award for "Best Breakthrough Song" at the 2021 MTV VMAs, garnered a "Social Star" nomination at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, toured with Alec Benjamin and sold out headline shows across North America, and performed at a slew of legendary music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Life Is Beautiful, and more.

Stay tuned for more exciting releases and announcements to come from Claire Rosinkranz soon!

JUST BECAUSE TRACKLISTING:

1. "123"

2. "Sad in Hawaii"

3. "Never Goes Away"

4. "Dreamer"

5. "Swinging at the Stars"

6. "Screw Time"

7. "Gum"

8. "Wes Anderson"

9. "Banksy"

10. "Polarized"

11. "Jupiter"

12. "Pools and Palm Trees"

13. "Mess"

