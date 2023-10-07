Deux Visages Premiere 'Tethered' Video

(Atlantic Records) Miami-based indie/garage rock band Deux Visages have shared their wildly uninhibited label debut single, "Tethered" - An homage to the early 2000s New York indie scene, the official companion video has been premiered.

"Tethered is a track that follows the journey of a partnership that is tied together but not necessarily good for one another" shared the band. "The song showcases the intensity of the partnership while being unsure of the entire situation. The melody started with Jack presenting the riff to our band and then all of us simultaneously working on it together."

Hailed for their iridescent fusion of garage rock, shoegaze, indie pop, surf sounds, and more, Deux Visages (French for 'two faces') is made up of Jack Chiu (guitar), Daphney Hanono (lead vocals), Antoine Lappin (drums), and Tony Jouvin (bass). They have been garnering fans while they toured the Florida scene over the last year and with their lone release "Cheetah," they have already surpassed 700K streams on Spotify since its March debut earlier this year.

Deux Visages will celebrate the arrival of "Tethered" with a performance at III Points Festival in Miami, FL on October 20 and a much-anticipated live run supporting Julie, getting underway October 29 at Atlanta, GA's Aisle 5 and followed by sold-out shows in Raleigh, NC, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, PA, and New York City.

DEUX VISAGES

ON TOUR 2023

OCTOBER

20 - Miami, FL - III Points Festival

29 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

30 - Raleigh, NC - Kings (SOLD OUT)

31 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER

1 - Philadelphia, PA - Ukie Club (SOLD OUT)

3 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

All Dates w/ Julie

