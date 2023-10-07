Fresco Trey Announces Upcoming Ep 'Detour' With New Single 'Not No Mo'

(Warner Records) Rising Memphis rapper Fresco Trey releases his motivational new single and music video entitled "Not No Mo". The upbeat track sees him level up again with irresistible swagger and infectious confidence as he exudes spirit and style. Most importantly, it heralds the release of his anxiously awaited new Detour EP, coming on November 10th.

The song fuses finger-snaps, hypnotic claps, and neon guitar loops together in one championing soundscape. Taking stock of his journey so far, Trey raps charismatically as he urges, "Don't be mad at me 'cause I grinded for this." The chantable chorus hits hard as he repeats, "you know I've been down before but not no mo." In the accompanying visual, he spits bars from the stands of a high school basketball game. In between, he shoots hoops on the empty court and cruises the neighborhood. It cohesively speaks to his vision for the track, where if you keep pushing, you can make it in life.

"I stepped away from humbleness for a second and let the world know what's really going on," Trey proclaims. "At the end of the day, 'Not No Mo' was created to set a vibe for whoever hears it. I want people to dance to this song. I want this song to live as infinite endorphins."

It also serves as the perfect prelude to Detour. This time around, he levels up from every angle. Rather than focus on loneliness and hardship, he chronicles his metamorphosis and embrace of a sunnier season over the course of six captivating tracks.

"To me, life is full of Detours and not all detours are bad," he observes. "Everyone thought I was going to play ball, I detoured. This project is representation of me on a detour again-from just sad music to happy music. We must learn to embrace the detours in with enthusiasm and optimism."

It follows the fan favorite "Got You" [feat. charlieonnafriday]. The latter has already gathered 2.3 million Spotify streams and counting.

Over recent months, Trey has demonstrated his range with his vibrant and reflective single "Back In My Shell," "Enjoy It," with an uncanny talent for marrying otherworldly pop with hard-hitting production and inward-looking lyrics. Trey is one of the most exciting new artists in hip-hop. To date, the rising hitmaker has garnered acclaim from Billboard, XXL, Lyrical Lemonade, HotNewHipHop, HipHopDX, and more.

It's a new era for Fresco Trey. Get ready for more!

