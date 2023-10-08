JENNIE Releases 'Special Single (You & Me)'

(Interscope) JENNIE of BLACKPINK has released Special Single [You & Me] via YG Entertainment/ Interscope Records, the double single includes the original version of JENNIE's anthemic dance-pop stunner as well as "You & Me (Coachella ver.)" - a rap-enhanced redux of her show-stopping performance of the track during BLACKPINK's Coachella 2023 headlining set. Accompanied by an all-new dance performance video from JENNIE, Special Single [You & Me] also features cover art created in collaboration with Naoko Takeuchi, the famed creator of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon.

First unveiled during her solo set on the opening night of the history-making BORN PINK WORLD TOUR, "You & Me" is a special release shared by JENNIE to gratify fans who've been eagerly awaiting her next solo project. With its bouncy rhythms and explosive synth lines, the single brings JENNIE's beguiling vocals and super-smooth flow to a fierce yet full-hearted love song. On "You & Me (Coachella ver.)," meanwhile, JENNIE delivers a dynamic reimagining of the track, complete with an additional rap section and an extended dance break. Both stadium-sized and dance-floor-ready, "You & Me" serves up more of the larger-than-life star power JENNIE previously showcased on her solo debut single "SOLO" - a 2018 smash that made JENNIE the first female solo artist to top the iTunes Worldwide Song Chart, along with hitting No. 1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart.

Also today, JENNIE shares an dance performance video of "You & Me." Unveiling on BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel, the video recreates the spectacular choreography seen on BORN PINK WORLD TOUR but offers an entirely different experience from the live stage. As a gift to her fans for their tremendous support, JENNIE created a visual of exceptional quality, going above and beyond the typical dance video and selecting an eclectic mix of sets that perfectly capture the song's dreamy yet intense mood. In addition, JENNIE implemented a signature style for the "You & Me" dance performance video, incorporating ballet-inspired attire as well as hairstyles reminiscent of the striking album art. Watch the video below:

