Kenya Grace Follows 'Strangers' With 'Only In My Mind'

(Warner) Kenya Grace is rapidly becoming a breakout sensation. With 1 million creates, 2 billion views, and over 135 million global streams, her enchantingly soft drum 'n' bass track "Strangers" is hitting new peaks every day around the world.
While "Strangers" shows no signs of slowing down, neither does Kenya Grace. Today she drops the eagerly awaited "Only In My Mind," which already has over 4 million views from her teaser posts. The new track features Kenya's signature ethereal vocals over an addictive beat, taking listeners on an emotional journey of love misunderstood.
Amid all this excitement, Kenya Grace played her first live show in London this week to over 250 hardcore fans, while streaming live to her TikTok and Instagram. She performed in the round, letting her vocals lead the way with a simple beat pad set-up, reminiscent of Fred Again. She's taking her live show on the road in the coming months with newly announced dates across Europe and North America, including stops in New York on December 4 and Los Angeles on December 11.
Kenya Grace Tour Dates
October 22 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg Upstairs
October 26 Berlin, Germany Kantine am Berghain
October 27 Paris, France Café de la Danse
October 31 London, U.K. Village Underground
December 4 New York, NY Elsewhere - Zone One
December 11 Los Angeles, CA El Cid
December 14 Toronto, Canada The Drake Hotel
