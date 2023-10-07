Yam Haus Deliver Stupid and Famous

(Clarion Call) Big Loud Rock and Yam Haus are excited to announce the release of Stupid and Famous, the Minneapolis-based trio's brand new seven-song showcase that was helmed by award-winning mixer/producer Tony Hoffer (Beck, Phoenix, M83).

A catchy blend of indie-rock that still serves up the unforgettable hooks Yam Haus became known for, the new EP brings a whole new level of songwriting maturity and musical complexity to the band's profile. With four of the seven tracks ("Rafters," "Sandcastle," "Stupid and Famous," and "Shakin' Yer Hips") released as singles ahead of the EP, Stupid and Famous finds the band at a crossroads between where they were when they started and where they are beginning to find themselves today.

"Musically, it is a departure from our early pop-synth sound to a grittier, guitar-led sound," frontman Lars Pruitt says of the band's new output. "Lyrically, it finds me confronting some of my struggles within the band, within my worldview, and within myself."

He adds, "A lot has changed since we started making pop music and doing a daily vlog on YouTube for nearly two years straight. We used to be so down to make 'content' to grab people's attention, and these days I find myself feeling a lot less inspired by social media. But the beautiful thing is that I'm still inspired by making music, and connecting with people over music. We hope this EP connects with people, and we can't wait to play it live in clubs this fall."

After opening for The Killers and Death Cab for Cutie at TC Summer Fest in their hometown on July 14, the band will kick off another run of U.S. and Canadian dates today, Friday, October 6, at Hi-Fi in Indianapolis, IN that will extend through November 18 at Lincoln Hall in Chicago, IL.

Watch the music video for "So Long," a song that focuses on just how long it's taken for the band to find their authentic sound and hit their stride, below.

Yam Haus will be making the following appearances during 2023.

OCTOBER

06 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

07 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

08 - Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground

10 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

13 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia

15 - Washington DC - DC9

17 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Back Room

18 - Charlotte, NC - Heist Brewery & Barrel Arts

19 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl

20 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

28 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

29 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom

31 - Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit

NOVEMBER

01 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

02 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room (House of Blues San Diego)

04 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

07 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

08 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

11 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

12 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

15 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

16 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

17 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

18 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

DECEMBER

07 - Appleton, WI - Appleton Beer Factory *

08 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi *

09 - Cincinnati, OH - Madison Love *

10 - St. Louis, MO Blueberry Hill *

* - supporting Welshly Arms

