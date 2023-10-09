.

Billy Ray Cyrus On Why 'Achy Breaky Heart' Worked

10/09/2023 03:39 PM EDT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Billy Ray Cyrus On Why 'Achy Breaky Heart' Worked

(AXS TV) Billy Ray Cyrus guests on Dan Rather's Big Interview podcast and is asked how he know he had something special with "Achy Breaky Heart?" Simple: People would flock to the dance floor anytime he played it.

"Sometimes you make music to find that common denominator with an audience that just feels like a party," Cyrus said during an interview with Dan Rather. "It's like 'Old Time Rock & Roll,' 'Honky Tonk Woman,' any of those songs, when you play them, no matter what's going on in that club or that venue, you play those songs, usually the dance floor will get packed."

"I knew there was something about 'Achy Breaky' that as soon as we played it, the dance floor would get packed," he said. "So it felt like something that could move people in a positive direction. It felt like something special."

Listen to the full conversation with Billy Ray Cyrus on Dan Rather's Big Interview podcast, available now on iHeartRadio, Spotify., Google Podcasts, and additional podcasting platforms.

Related Stories
Billy Ray Cyrus On Why 'Achy Breaky Heart' Worked

More Billy Ray Cyrus News

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Play First Show In 7 Years At Power Trip Festival- Judas Priest Announce New Album With First Single This Week- Bruce Springsteen- more

Judas Priest Deliver Two Big Surprises At Power Trip Festival- Corey Taylor Cancels Aftershock Appearance Due To Injury- more

Day In Country

Cole Swindell Kicking Off Twelve Tour This Week- Billy Ray Cyrus On Why 'Achy Breaky Heart' Worked- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition

Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona

Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival

William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited

Firefall - Friends & Family

Latest News

Slipknot and System Of A Down Lead Sick New World Lineup

Metal Allegiance Tap All-Star Guests For 10th Anniversary Show

Dog Eat Dog Stream 'Bar Down' Video

Les Claypool Announces Adverse Yaw: The Prawn Song Years Box Set

Guns N' Roses Announce Hollywood Bowl Debut With 2-Night Stand At Famed Venue

Pink Floyd Announce New Documentary 'Eclipse' To Celebrate 50 Years Of The Dark Side Of The Moon

Nita Strauss Forced To Sit Out Alice Cooper Shows Due To Illness

Eric Clapton And Kurt Cobain Guitarist Lead Julien Auction