Billy Ray Cyrus On Why 'Achy Breaky Heart' Worked

(AXS TV) Billy Ray Cyrus guests on Dan Rather's Big Interview podcast and is asked how he know he had something special with "Achy Breaky Heart?" Simple: People would flock to the dance floor anytime he played it.

"Sometimes you make music to find that common denominator with an audience that just feels like a party," Cyrus said during an interview with Dan Rather. "It's like 'Old Time Rock & Roll,' 'Honky Tonk Woman,' any of those songs, when you play them, no matter what's going on in that club or that venue, you play those songs, usually the dance floor will get packed."

"I knew there was something about 'Achy Breaky' that as soon as we played it, the dance floor would get packed," he said. "So it felt like something that could move people in a positive direction. It felt like something special."

Listen to the full conversation with Billy Ray Cyrus on Dan Rather's Big Interview podcast, available now on iHeartRadio, Spotify., Google Podcasts, and additional podcasting platforms.

