Mereki Delivers 'End Of The World' Video

(BHM) Mereki today releases her official video for "End Of The World." With the drama of a Bond theme song, fueled by swelling strings and loungey piano, the song's video was co-directed by Mereki and her sister Joti-May Beach while on holiday together in Italy.

Filmed on a handycam, the sisters reveled in youthlike wonder shooting in a poppy field and getting in trouble with the local farmer who owned the land. Another chapter of her debut solo album Death of a Cloud, "End Of The World" sees Mereki at her purest, quietly connecting with nature and looking to it for direction.

Mereki shares, "I co-wrote 'End Of The World' with a lovely Parisian composer I'd never met named Victor Le Masne. He sent me the most stunning piano arrangement and I ad-libbed the bulk of the melodies with some lyrics I found in my notebook. The music inspired me to write something timeless and hopeful and cinematic. The title 'End Of The World' is about the necessity of death for rebirth and the magic in all of it."

"End Of The World" joins the visual universe Mereki has been painting with her recent videos for "Presence," "Wake Up Dead," "Purple Moons," "The Garden," "Twin Flame" and "Wasted Love." All exhibiting the enchanting allure of both fairytales and reality, while tapping into the styles of an array of directors, the beauty within Mereki's videos showcase her ability to take hold of every moment of life.

Back in March of this year, Mereki released her debut solo album Death of a Cloud via BMG and her own label BunBun Records. Created over seven years and three continents, in collaboration with a roster of the artists Mereki trusted most to bring this deeply personal and intuitively conceived material to life, the album is a look into the joy and difficulty of self-realization and finding the universe within, expressing this journey through music.

Death of a Cloud received praise from the likes of Billboard, FLOOD, Atwood Magazine and many others. In celebration of the body of work, Mereki hosted an album release party at Friar Park. At the release party, guests were welcomed with a Lily Vanilli tea party and a bed suspended in the clouds. Mereki's guests were then invited to take a solo healing journey to self-realization through the magical garden walk, while listening to the record. The grounds were dotted with baby blue mushroom fairy circles and letting go rituals linked to each song on the record.

