Sen Morimoto Goes 'Deeper' With New Single

(Biz 3) Chicago artist Sen Morimoto is back with the next single, "Deeper" from his forthcoming LP Diagnosis. The song harkens back to Morimoto's earlier works as he floats between jazz guitar with angelically dreamy vocal melodies and nimble raps. It's a serene moment on the album otherwise full of menacing rock. The song is about attempting to experience the full depth of our emotions, good and bad, Sen notes:

"There is a place in the center of my chest, tucked behind my heart, where only the most extreme depths of grief or joy make themselves known. When the context of everything in your life is squeezed into a single moment by the pressure of an overwhelming present it feels like you're at the bottom of the ocean. Nothing's deeper."

Sunday October 22nd Sen is throwing a free album listening at a drive-in movie theater in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. Fans will be able to hear the album how it was meant to be heard via the radio and will also view all the music videos on the big screen. After the album listening there will be a screening of 70's horror rock opera that inspired some of the Diagnosis universe - Phantom of the Paradise.

Related Stories

More Sen Morimoto News