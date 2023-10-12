Christina Perri Celebrating Daughter's 1st Birthday With Lullaby Album

(Elektra) Christina Perri announced her brand new lullaby album, songs for pixie, in celebration of her daughter Pixie’s first birthday. The album will arrive October 20th and features covers of songs from Stevie Wonder, Coldplay, Kacey Musgraves, The Greatest Showman and more.

The new lullaby album follows Christina’s 2022 a lighter shade of blue, which was 8-years in the making with Christina’s last album Head or Heart being released in 2014. The deeply personal album followed Christina’s healing journey after losing her daughter Rosie. a lighter shade of blue was highlighted by singles “home,” “mothers” and “evergone,” the latter of which saw stunning national television performances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

songs for pixie is Christina’s third lullaby album - each dedicated to one of her daughters - following her 2019 songs for carmella, also released in celebration of Carmella’s first birthday, and her 2021 song for rosie, released in honor of Rosie on what would have been her first birthday.

songs for pixie Tracklist:

1. you can fly

2. isn’t she lovely

3. rewrite the stars

4. pixie dust

5. twinkle twinkle

6. sweat pea

7. that’s amore

8. fix you

9. rainbow

10. you’ll be in my heart

11. que sera sera

12. goodnight sweetheart

