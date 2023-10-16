Kylie Morgan Shares 'Country Girl' Video As Album Arrives

(UMG Nashville) Kylie Morgan shared a music video for her song "Country Girl" to celebrate the arrival of her debut album. The label sent over these details: With nearly 400 million global streams, a CMT Music Awards nomination, and a successful headline tour highlighting 2023, the EMI Records Nashville singer-songwriter marked another milestone with the release of her debut full-length album, Making It Up As I Go.

"I hope that when people hear this album, they self-reflect and love themselves in the current state they're in," shares Kylie. "I hope anyone who is listening sees themself within these songs and that it serves as the soundtrack to your journey. Along the way, I hope you find the words that you may not know how to say through the music. 'Cause if we're all being honest...we're just making it up as we go."

Celebrating the release, Kylie shared the music video for "Country Girl," the album's amped-up ode to the boys on the backroads. Kylie wrote or co-wrote each of the project's 12 tracks, teaming up with some of Music Row's most promising songwriters.

Her bold breakout single, "If He Wanted To He Would," set the stage for her debut album, as the title track "Making It Up As I Go" helped inform its direction. Introspective on "A Few Hearts Ago" and the confessional solo write "Quarter Life Crisis," Kylie also shares anthems of female empowerment including "Ladies First" and the clever tongue-in-cheek "Sugar Daddy," painting strong women as the lead characters in her songs.

On the emotive "Class Rings" and autobiographical album closer "Old Me," Kylie recounts her past with the wisdom of an older sister looking out for her younger self.

Kylie Morgan's Making It Up As I Go Track List:

1. "Making It Up As I Go" (Kylie Morgan, KK Johnson, Jordan Minton) ^

2. "Class Rings" (Kylie Morgan, Ben Foster and Jack Newsome) ~

3. "Country Girl" (Kylie Morgan, Gabe Foust, Nate Kenyon and Lance Miller)

4. "Sugar Daddy" (Kylie Morgan, James McNair and Seth Mosley) #

5. "Ladies First" (Kylie Morgan, Ben Goldsmith, Josh Jenkins) >

6. "Happy Ever After Me" (Kylie Morgan, Ben Johnson)

7. "Bad Girlfriend" (Kylie Morgan, Emily Earle, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram) *

8. "A Few Hearts Ago" (Kylie Morgan, Casey Brown, James McNair) <

9. "Quarter Life Crisis" (Kylie Morgan)

10. "If He Wanted To He Would" (Kylie Morgan, Zandi Holup, Ben Johnson)

11. "Don't Stay Gone Too Long" (Kylie Morgan, Nelly Joy, Jason Massey) %

12. "Old Me" (Kylie Morgan, Megan Conner, Jeff Garrison) +