Mogan Wade Treats Fan To Surprise 'Halloween' Song

10-20-2023

(Sony Music Nashville) Haunting season is here, but on her new song, "Halloween," Mogan Wade shows sometimes the most relentless ghosts are the ones who are still living with the forlorn ballad.

The string-driven track is a solo write, produced by Wade's guitarist/band leader Clint Wells. "Halloween" is a surprise release following Wade's sophomore album Psychopath, which arrived in August. The 13-track project was spotlighted by the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Forbes, People, American Songwriter, Garden & Gun, Brooklyn Vegan, Nashville Lifestyles, and more. Country Central rated the album an 8.9/10, lauding "The country music riser has shown us time and again she's not afraid to write about the nitty-gritty life that most of us wish we could bury away."

Wade will wrap her whirlwind touring year tonight at LA's Greek Theatre, opening for Turnpike Troubadours. Throughout 2023, she has appeared at renowned festivals including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Railbird, Stagecoach, Austin City Limits, and more, between a nearly sold-out headline tour, two European runs, and an acoustic mini-tour. She was also nominated for CMT Female Breakthrough Video of the Year and ACM New Female Artist of the Year.

