Taleban Dooda Delivers 'I Didn't Know' Video

'I Didn't Know' Single art

(Warner Records) Building momentum and excitement throughout the culture, rising East Tampa rapper Taleban Dooda serves up an emotionally charged new single entitled "I Didn't Know" today.

On "I Didn't Know," his melodic delivery twists around a glitchy beat accented by a contagious keyboard loop. He leans into the production with raw feeling as he laments, "I gave my heart away and they tossed it all around." Facing heartbreak head-on, he powers through the pain with a chantable chorus uplifted by his dynamic range.

Earlier this month, he shared "Baby," and It instantly appealed to fans, hinting at Dooda's next era. Meanwhile, "Baby" landed in the wake of his latest project Taleban vs. Dooda. The latter has already tallied over 3.5 million total streams. Right out of the gate, it picked up plugs from XXL and more. It featured "Going Global," "Mind of a Maniac," "Come After Me," "Pep Rally," and "Major Pain," to name a few.

Taleban vs. Dooda arrived after a busy year in which Dooda continues to build on the momentum he accumulated last year with his disarmingly cohesive Step Wit A Passion and White Chalk & Yellow Tape mixtapes. Prior to that, he dropped a series of singles, including "Foreigns & Trackhawks," "Sunset," and "Call 100 Times." Taleban Dooda flaunts a fresh and ferocious sound of his own, and it only continues to captivate.

Taleban Dooda's 'I Didn't Know' Video

Related Stories

Taleban Dooda Releases Glokk Starz Video

More Taleban Dooda News