Zara Larsson Announces New Album 'VENUS'

(Epic Records) Zara Larsson announces her new album VENUS, set for release on February 9, 2024, via Sommer House/Epic Records. Riding high on her current single "On My Love" with David Guetta, Zara has also confirmed details of a spring UK and European headlining tour. Dubbed The Venus Tour, tickets will be on-sale on November 3rd via www.zaralarssonofficial.com alongside dates for Zara's Swedish holiday specials, Honor The Light. It marks her first run of global headline shows since the pandemic. See full itinerary below and look out for North American live shows in the new year.

A pop album fit for a goddess, VENUS is Zara Larsson setting her own agenda, in part by looking back on where she's come from. First single "Can't Tame Her" was a fierce, female-forward anthem that spent over 16 weeks in the UK Top 40, reached number 3 on iTunes, and number 1 on US Dance Radio: a journey all the sweeter given it was also Larsson's first release on her own Sommer House label, following trailblazing deal with Sony which saw the still-just-25-year-old simultaneously take control of her entire recording catalogue. This summer Zara also dropped "End of Time," a cinematic visitation with your younger self and a reminder to always follow that inner drive.

Last month, Zara Larsson's latest single with David Guetta, "On My Love," was crowned the highest debuting record of 2023 at Dance Radio. Just four weeks later, the song has reached #1 on the chart, making it the country's biggest dance record.

Honor The Light itinerary:

12/8/23 - Stockholm, SE - Cirkus12/9/23 - Stockholm, SE - Cirkus12/16/23 - Skelleftea, SE - Sara Kulturhus

The Venus Tour itinerary:

2/16/24 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy2/17/24 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy2/18/24 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy2/21/24 - London, UK - Roundhouse2/24/24 - Paris, FR - Le Trianon2/25/24 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique2/26/24 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live2/28/24 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall

3/1/24 - Cologne, DE - Palladium

3/2/24 - Milan, IT - Fabrique

3/4/24 - Zurich, CH - Komplex 457

3/6/24 - Prague, CZ - Forum

3/7/24 - Warsaw, PL - Towar

3/8/24 - Vienna, AT - Gasometer

3/16/24 - Reykjavik, IS - Laugardalshollin

6/21/24 - Dublin, IE - Fairview Park

