Jessie Wilson Recruits Caleb Lee Hutchinson For 'Airstream Dreams'

Jessie Wilson is thrilled to share her brand new single "Airstream Dreams" featuring Caleb Lee Hutchinson.

"When I was a child I remember dreaming about my future and dreaming about what happiness looked like in my mind," says Jessie. "I thought I'd want to be filthy rich and have a job that paid well, have a huge mansion of a home, settle down in one spot, have the perfect husband and the most perfect little children running around in my perfect yard surrounded by the perfect white fence--- you know, the American Dream.

As I got older, happiness looked completely different to me. Happiness is adventure and spontaneity. It's a life of music and travel. Happiness is being okay with not having a lot and appreciating the little that I do have."

