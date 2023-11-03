Jessie Wilson Recruits Caleb Lee Hutchinson For 'Airstream Dreams'

(BHM) Jessie Wilson is thrilled to share her brand new single "Airstream Dreams" featuring Caleb Lee Hutchinson. Jessie Wilson is thrilled to share her brand new single "Airstream Dreams" featuring Caleb Lee Hutchinson.
"When I was a child I remember dreaming about my future and dreaming about what happiness looked like in my mind," says Jessie. "I thought I'd want to be filthy rich and have a job that paid well, have a huge mansion of a home, settle down in one spot, have the perfect husband and the most perfect little children running around in my perfect yard surrounded by the perfect white fence--- you know, the American Dream.
As I got older, happiness looked completely different to me. Happiness is adventure and spontaneity. It's a life of music and travel. Happiness is being okay with not having a lot and appreciating the little that I do have."
