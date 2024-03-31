Beyonce's 'COWBOY CARTER' Becomes Spotify's Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day in 2024

(DKC) On Friday, March 29, 2024, Beyonce's COWBOY CARTER became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far. The news was shared on Spotify's official Twitter and Instagram accounts.
This is the first time a country-album holds the title of most streamed album in a single day for 2024. Before the album's release, "Texas Hold 'Em" was streamed over 200 million times, reaching #1 on the US Top 50 chart.
Beyonce is currently on multiple playlist covers including New Music Friday, Today's Top Hits, and Hot Country, which was the most streamed genre playlist on Spotify in 2023.
