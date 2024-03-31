Homixide Gang Reveal 'Hi-Voltage' Video

(Capitol Music Group) Atlanta rap duo Homixide Gang drop "HI-VOLTAGE," an exhilarating new single coated in twitchy raps and unbridled machismo. The song comes with an equally electric music video.
Skittering over triumphant horns, aural synths and kinetic percussion, the duo unloads a barrage of flexes and NSFW overtures for baddies. Soaked in breathless flows and gleaming production, it's a soundtrack for show-offs - a celebratory theme song for victory. Directed by Decat and Taco, the video puts a sinister twist on the vibes. For it, the duo reimagines the film Shottas, with their version unfolding in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood. Laced with high-octane action, it's Homixide Gang in their absolute element.
As stylish as it is powerful, "HI-VOLTAGE" produced by Cxdy (Juice WRLD, The Weekend, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver) lives up to its name in every respect. A constellation of mystique, energetic raps and dystopian production, Homixide Gang specializes in futuristic trap; street raps that blend bulletproof swagger of the bando with surreal soundscapes designed to ignite a crowd. After breaking out with their Snotty Hill project in 2021, the duo only added to their arsenal with Homixide Lifestyle (2022), Snot or Not (2023), and 5th Amndmnt (2023). With their most recent effort, they pushed their sounds to even more electrifying dimensions.
