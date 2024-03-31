Jamie Hannah Announces New EP With 'What If' Single

(Facci PR) Singer-songwriter Jamie Hannah is thrilled to announce his EP to be released on April 26th. As a preview he has released a new single "What If" from the EP that is out now on all platforms.

Jamie Hannah is a unique British singer/songwriter with a spectacular vocal range spanning four octaves. He earned a prestigious scholarship in voice from the Royal College of Music and is now fast becoming a respected artist in the contemporary pop music arena both sides of the Atlantic.

Jamie seamlessly blends his classical and operatic training with his passion for pop music, resulting in a unique and eclectic sound that draws influences from both revered 17th century composers, such as Monteverdi and Handel, and contemporary icons including Freddie Mercury, MIKA, Coldplay and Adele all mixed in with touches from many other musical genres.

An intuitive lyricist and multi-instrumentalist, Jamie has a gift for crafting genuine, raw, and emotionally charged lyrics that explore the raw complexities of life, love, friendship, and society today. He offers a profound and relatable perspective on the world through the piercing eyes of youth. Poignant and captivating, his music portrays his personal experiences and struggles, inviting the listener to accompany him to self-discovery and enlightenment.

Since relocating to California, Jamie has further enhanced his artistic vision, infusing his music with a newfound perspective of clarity, authenticity, and maturity.

