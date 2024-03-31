Louis The Child, Njomza And Daniel Allan Stream New Single 'Falling'

(Capitol Music Group) Louis The Child - the acclaimed production duo that has charted over 20 hits on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs tally and amassed nearly two billion combined career streams-team up with fellow Chicago native NJOMZA and Los Angeles-based producer Daniel Allan on the new single "Falling." Released today by Interscope Records, the producers set the stage for dreamy summer romance with lush, glistening, glitchy sonics as NJOMZA's mesmerizing vocals capture elation and heartbreak.

"Falling" is the latest preview of Louis The Child's forthcoming sophomore album and the follow-up to their early 2024 hit "I'm Not Giving Up" (with MEMBA), which ThisSongSlaps hailed as "a whimsical future bass beauty that has an undeniable anthemic quality to it that has made it a true fan favorite..."

NJOMZA, who collaborated with Louis The Child on 2023's "Over You," explains, "'Falling' is about letting your guard down and being vulnerable enough to fully let yourself fall in love and give it your all, regardless of what the outcome may be."

Louis The Child recalls, "We have this thing we love to do when we make music with NJOMZA. We'll write a song super slow based around some emotional chords, then strip the production, speed the whole song up, and reproduce with the song in mind. This was originally written at 128bpm and sounded like a slow ballad, nothing like what you hear now. We loved the songwriting, and when we got together with Daniel Allan, we played it for him and it was like 'oh for sure let's do this.'"

Daniel Allen adds, "Working on 'Falling' with Louis The Child and NJOMZA was such a full-circle moment for me. I discovered LTC's music when I was a freshman in college and when I eventually moved to Los Angeles a few years later, their album Here For Now was the soundtrack to my cross-country road trip. So naturally, when me and the boys had our first session together and they said they wanted to return to their roots in electronic music-I knew exactly what they were referring to. 'Falling' is a 2016 SoundCloud record recontextualized with more modern production. It's an honor to be on a record with both LTC and NJOMZA!"

