Moneybagg Yo Links With Rob49 On 'Bussin'

(NTERSCOPE RECORDS) Hip-hop superstar Moneybagg Yo releases "BUSSIN," a thrilling new Tay Keith and Wheezy produced single featuring New Orleans ascendant ROB49. Grafting his bulletproof baritone onto supercharged 808s, Bagg serves up couplets that are equal parts pummeling and infectious.

Coming in for the second verse, ROB49 matches Bagg's energy with force, proving himself to be the perfect counterpart for this undeniable hit. Today's release comes alongside an official music video, which made its broadcast premiere on Friday morning on BET Jams, BET Hip Hop and on the Paramount+ Times Square billboards.

"BUSSIN" was first teased by Moneybagg Yo during girlfriend Ari Fletcher's long-awaited Ceiling Challenge, (which has Bagg playing co-star) - watch HERE. Upon posting, the video generated a huge reaction online, garnering over 20M views on Instagram in just 5 hours, and quickly rising to #5 on Twitter trending. This hotly anticipated record marks Moneybagg Yo's first single since "Big Dawg," a Sexyy Red-assisted single from CMG the Label's Gangsta Art 2 compilation album. Before that, Bagg reminded fans of his knack for songwriting craft with Hard to Love, a sprawling mixtape that included engrossing tracks like "F My BM,""Quickie," the RIAA Gold-Certified, "On Wat U On" featuring GloRilla, "Motion God," "Keep It Low" featuring Future, and "Ocean Spray," a track that served as the first single and received support from Rolling Stone, Billboard, XXL, The FADER, and more.

