Moneybagg Yo Links With Rob49 On 'Bussin'

(NTERSCOPE RECORDS) Hip-hop superstar Moneybagg Yo releases "BUSSIN," a thrilling new Tay Keith and Wheezy produced single featuring New Orleans ascendant ROB49. Grafting his bulletproof baritone onto supercharged 808s, Bagg serves up couplets that are equal parts pummeling and infectious.
Coming in for the second verse, ROB49 matches Bagg's energy with force, proving himself to be the perfect counterpart for this undeniable hit. Today's release comes alongside an official music video, which made its broadcast premiere on Friday morning on BET Jams, BET Hip Hop and on the Paramount+ Times Square billboards.
"BUSSIN" was first teased by Moneybagg Yo during girlfriend Ari Fletcher's long-awaited Ceiling Challenge, (which has Bagg playing co-star) - watch HERE. Upon posting, the video generated a huge reaction online, garnering over 20M views on Instagram in just 5 hours, and quickly rising to #5 on Twitter trending. This hotly anticipated record marks Moneybagg Yo's first single since "Big Dawg," a Sexyy Red-assisted single from CMG the Label's Gangsta Art 2 compilation album. Before that, Bagg reminded fans of his knack for songwriting craft with Hard to Love, a sprawling mixtape that included engrossing tracks like "F My BM,""Quickie," the RIAA Gold-Certified, "On Wat U On" featuring GloRilla, "Motion God," "Keep It Low" featuring Future, and "Ocean Spray," a track that served as the first single and received support from Rolling Stone, Billboard, XXL, The FADER, and more.
Pearl Jam Share Trailer For Movie Theater Event- Bob Rock Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring- more
Sammy (Hagar) Super Sunday Coming To TV- Anthrax Reuniting With Dan Lilker For Upcoming Live Dates- NEEDTOBREATHE Livestream- more
Sites and Sounds: Festival Season Heats Up in Arkansas
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Essentials
Hot In The City: Carin Leon Will Open For The Rolling Stones in Arizona
Pearl Jam Share Trailer For Movie Theater Event
Bob Rock Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring
Alien Ant Farm Takes Fans On 'Last dAntz'
Scotty McCreery Delivers 'Red Letter Blueprint'
The Cold Stares Go Back To Their Roots With 'Horse To Water'
Gamblers To Rock 'Pulverizer' Album Release Show
Michael Shrieve To Deliver 'Drums Of Compassion' In May
Yonder Mountain String Band Share Previously Unreleased Music With 'I'd Like Off' EP