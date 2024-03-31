Ralan Styles Drops New Single 'Maybach'

(Republic Records) Rising to the forefront of the culture, acclaimed 20-year-old Tallahassee, FL rapper and singer Ralan Styles revs up his new single "Maybach" out now via Big Money Records/Republic Records.
The track layers a sharp piano loop over a punchy beat. Backed by this rich soundscape, Ralan delivers a flurry of fast-paced and fiery bars while he leans back on the anthemic refrain.
He parks "Maybach" in the wake of his buzzing banger "Bon Appetit." The latter has just begun to gain traction on streaming platforms, while the performance video has already gathered hundreds of thousands of views to date.
The latter notably followed "Bahamas." Beyond looks from Earmilk, The Hype Magazine, and more, Digital Music News raved, "Each new project is a testament to Styles' unwavering commitment to innovation and his unyielding drive to keep pushing the envelope."
On the fast track to superstardom, Ralan has already lit up the internet with tens of millions of streams and views in addition to receiving widespread acclaim. He initially achieved a viral breakthrough with the 2022 smash "Baby Shark," but he also earned huge co-signs for his lyrical acumen and fiery freestyling courtesy of Drake, Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, and Chris Brown.
He's preparing more music for release very soon.
