Rico Nasty & Boys Noize Release HVRDC0RE DR3AMZ EP

(Gold Atlas) American rapper, songwriter, fashion trailblazer and visionary Rico Nasty and German-Iraqi artist, DJ, producer and subcultural oracle Boys Noize release their new project HARDC0RE DR3AMZ, along with a video for the synth-heavy "H.O.T."
"We made 'H.O.T.' for our fans to enjoy during the summer time, riding around with the top down," Rico says of the track. "Let the haters know something and give the lurkers a show! Making this was so refreshing and reminded me that everything doesn't have to be so serious all the time."
The bond between the two artists is undeniable. Their previous release "Arintintin" follows their collaboration on Rico Nasty's "Money" ft Flo MIlli and Boys Noize's "Girl Crush." HARDCORE DR3AMZ offers a more eclectic and celebratory experience - one that will defy genre, expectation and creative boundaries. Rico continues to flourish and challenge every sound while still incorporating their energetic flow and authentic approach to each song.
RICO NASTY & BOYS NOIZE - HARDC0RE DR3AMZ TRACKLIST
1. Arintintin
2. Vvgina
3. H.O.T.
