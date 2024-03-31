Sexyy Red Stars With Drake, Soulja Boy, and More in Video for 'Get It Sexyy'

(Audible Treats) Sexyy Red made major noise with her new single "Get It Sexyy," racking up tens of millions of streams en route to a #23 debut on the Billboard Hot 100. Today, the new song receives a star-studded music video, with cameos from Drake, Soulja Boy, Trippie Redd, Rob49, Fabo, Tay Keith, and many more, steeped in the same late-00s aesthetic that inspired the single's Myspace-inspired cover art.

Starting trends as easily as she goes viral on social media, Sexyy Red is the perfect rap star for our era. Throwing it back to the days of ringtone rap and Juicy Couture, the St. Louis-born phenomenon shares the video for her new hit, "Get It Sexyy." Released on March 15th, the Tay Keith-produced "Get It Sexyy" already has tens of millions of streams across platforms, including 7.6 million on Spotify alone, making a #23 debut on the Billboard Hot 100, and reaching the Top 10 of Apple Music's All-Genre Songs Chart. The new single surpassed her 2023 banger "SkeeYee" to become her highest-charting solo single to date.

Directed by Sexyy's frequent collaborator Des Gray, the music video is a throwback to the aesthetic of the late-'00s, complete with choreographed dance challenges and early-internet iconography. The video kicks off with a cameo from Soulja Boy, who absorbs Sexyy into an old fashioned television set and helps her develop a dance as infectious as his patented "Crank Dat." The rest of the video is a non-stop party, featuring a self-deprecating cameo from Drake, as Sexyy's date to a slushy establishment, and references to films like Step Up!, Roll Bounce, American Pie, and more. Sexyy welcomes additional cameos from Rob49, Trippie Redd, Fabo, Tay Keith, Wizz Havinn, and more notable names

"Get It Sexyy" kicks an already-eventful 2024 into high gear for the 25-year-old artist, which includes a new project on the way. Sexyy Red made headlines with her performance at Rolling Loud California 2024, where she gave "Get It Sexyy" its live debut and later joined Chief Keef onstage during his set. Earlier this year, Sexyy gave birth to her second child, a process that was fictionalized in the video for Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy," featuring Sexyy and SZA. The documentary-style video is one of the most talked-about and viewed music videos of the year, with over 13 million views in one month and multiple days atop the YouTube Trending charts. More recently, Sexyy connected with her close friend Summer Walker for the music video for "I Might," a highlight from Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe), Sexyy's latest project, which came out in December.

Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe) adds 11 songs to her critically acclaimed tape Hood Hottest Princess, earning Best of 2023 honors from The New York Times, Pitchfork, The Washington Post, Billboard, and more. The Deluxe is home to highlights like "Shake Yo Dreads," a booming pump-up anthem for all the dreadheads in your life, the ultra-raunchy "Hood Rats", and the Chief Keef collaboration "Ghetto Princess." Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe) adds guest appearances from some of the best street rappers in the business, including Chief Keef, G Herbo, and 42 Dugg, and is available everywhere via Open Shift Distribution / gamma.

Fueled by Hood Hottest Princess and its singles, Sexyy's improbable, yet inevitable rise was one of the biggest stories in hip-hop in 2023. The mixtape earned a sterling 8.0 review from Pitchfork, who wrote that the mixtape "sets the tone for what she hopes is the nastiest, sweatiest, and freakiest summer since the smartphone came along" and "...30 minutes of straight-up standing-on-the-table raps. There are a handful of songs on here that are bound to be summertime anthems." Home to other hits like "Looking For The H*es (Ain't My Fault)," and "Hellcats SRTs," blessed with a remix featuring Lil Durk, Hood Hottest Princess made an impact on the Billboard 200, where it reached a peak of #62, and Apple Music's charts, where it peaked at #7 on the Hip-Hop albums chart and #12 overall.

Sexyy's viral rise quickly fomented success on the touring front. After a viral performance at Rolling Loud Miami, Sexyy Red earned an invitation to open on tour for her biggest fan, Drake, during his "It's All A Blur Tour" with 21 Savage. Sexyy's first headlining tour, the "Hood Hottest Princess Tour," sold out many dates within minutes of its initial onsale, including a 3,000-cap show in NYC and a 4,850-cap show in Chicago. The tour criss-crossed the U.S. for dozens of dates-including 24 sold out dates-including a massive sold out hometown show at the 8,000-capacity Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. In all, Sexyy's first-ever headlining show sold an estimated 70k tickets, making her one of the hottest draws in the genre.

After changing the game in 2023, Big Sexyy looks to cement her status as a cultural icon for her generation. Stay tuned for more announcements.

Related Stories

News > Sexyy Red