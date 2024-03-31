Skylar Blatt 'Laughin To Tha Bank' With New Video

(Arista Records) Tipped as an artist to watch in 2023 and beyond, Cincinnati rapper Skylar Blatt drops "Laughin To Tha Bank" out now via Saint Ka$h/Arista Records in partnership with ILWT Records with this release.

Skylar shares "What makes 'Laughin To Tha Bank' so special is the cadence. The single has this swag to it, and the chorus is so catchy with the statement "bitch I'm laughin to tha bank." I feel like everyone can relate to this record, whether you are rich or not, it's a feel-good song and who doesn't want to laugh to tha bank? This single paves the way for the type of aura I got in me, the mood is a forever feeling."

"Laughin To Tha Bank" follows the track "F*ck Fame PT. 2" featuring Lola Brooke which Billboard raved "The two female rappers trade punchline-packed bars about the frivolity of fame - a smart choice of topic given hip-hop's currently tenuous relationship with the apex of the mainstream music scene." Within the week of it's release, it was added to Spotify's "Next Up in Hip-Hop" and "Pressure: Personalized", Amazon Music's "Fresh Hip Hop #1" and Apple Music's "Street Politics" at #4.

