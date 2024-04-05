Benson Boone Delivers 'Fireworks & Rollerblades'

(Warner Records) Benson Boone releases his hotly anticipated debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades. Listen here via Night Street Records/Warner Records. The ambitious project includes the chart-topping Platinum hit "Beautiful Things," which has spent 5 weeks atop the Billboard Global 200 chart and reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fireworks & Rollerblades kicks off with a soaring intro, followed by "Be Someone," a track bristling with intrigue and longing. Also included is his epic and currently viral new single "Slow It Down," the fan-favorite angsty anthem "Cry," and "Friend," a gentle ode to those who've been by his side on his stunning journey to worldwide fame. Last Friday, he officially leaked his entire new album a week early via TikTok to give his 6.6M fans on the platform a preview. Now, he's amassed over 21M views and counting across the videos soundtracked by his new music, with "Cry" becoming an instant favorite leading up to release day.

This week, Boone kicked off his sold-out Fireworks & Rollerblades world tour in Chicago. He will play Brooklyn Paramount Theatre in New York next week, after appearing on NBC's TODAY and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 9. See all tour dates below.

The album continues a trend of big moments for Boone. Earlier this year, iHeartRadio named him an On The Verge Artist, and last year, he was named an Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist and MTV's Global PUSH Artist for October. Meanwhile, his PULSE EP generated tens of millions of streams for tracks like "What Was," "Little Runaway," and "Sugar Sweet." He also headlined a sold-out tour across North America and Europe, and released the moving single "To Love Someone."

BENSON BOONE FIREWORKS AND ROLLERBLADES WORLD TOUR:

NORTH AMERICA:

April 6 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

April 7 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

April 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

April 11 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

April 12 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

April 14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 16 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

April 18 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

April 19 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live

April 20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

April 22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

April 23 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

April 25 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

April 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

April 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

April 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

May 1 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

May 3 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

May 4 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

UK/EU:

May 21 - London, UK - Heaven

May 23 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

May 25 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

May 26 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

May 28 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

May 30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Mascotte

June 1 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Cafe

June 2 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

June 4 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

June 5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

June 6 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan

June 8 - Trondheim, Norway - NEON Festival

June 9 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

June 11 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture

AUS/NZ:

Sept 14 - Auckland, NZ - Powerstation

Sept 16 - Brisbane, QLD - The Tivoli

Sept 18 - Melbourne, VIC - Forum Theatre

Sept 19 - Sydney, NSW - Enmore Theatre

