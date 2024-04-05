Benson Boone Delivers 'Fireworks & Rollerblades'

(Warner Records) Benson Boone releases his hotly anticipated debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades. Listen here via Night Street Records/Warner Records. The ambitious project includes the chart-topping Platinum hit "Beautiful Things," which has spent 5 weeks atop the Billboard Global 200 chart and reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Fireworks & Rollerblades kicks off with a soaring intro, followed by "Be Someone," a track bristling with intrigue and longing. Also included is his epic and currently viral new single "Slow It Down," the fan-favorite angsty anthem "Cry," and "Friend," a gentle ode to those who've been by his side on his stunning journey to worldwide fame. Last Friday, he officially leaked his entire new album a week early via TikTok to give his 6.6M fans on the platform a preview. Now, he's amassed over 21M views and counting across the videos soundtracked by his new music, with "Cry" becoming an instant favorite leading up to release day.
This week, Boone kicked off his sold-out Fireworks & Rollerblades world tour in Chicago. He will play Brooklyn Paramount Theatre in New York next week, after appearing on NBC's TODAY and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 9. See all tour dates below.
The album continues a trend of big moments for Boone. Earlier this year, iHeartRadio named him an On The Verge Artist, and last year, he was named an Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist and MTV's Global PUSH Artist for October. Meanwhile, his PULSE EP generated tens of millions of streams for tracks like "What Was," "Little Runaway," and "Sugar Sweet." He also headlined a sold-out tour across North America and Europe, and released the moving single "To Love Someone."
BENSON BOONE FIREWORKS AND ROLLERBLADES WORLD TOUR:
NORTH AMERICA:
April 6 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
April 7 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
April 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
April 11 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
April 12 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues
April 14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
April 15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
April 16 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
April 18 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
April 19 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live
April 20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
April 22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
April 23 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
April 25 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
April 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
April 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
April 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
May 1 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
May 3 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
May 4 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
UK/EU:
May 21 - London, UK - Heaven
May 23 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
May 25 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
May 26 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine
May 28 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg
May 30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Mascotte
June 1 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Cafe
June 2 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
June 4 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol
June 5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
June 6 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan
June 8 - Trondheim, Norway - NEON Festival
June 9 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
June 11 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture
AUS/NZ:
Sept 14 - Auckland, NZ - Powerstation
Sept 16 - Brisbane, QLD - The Tivoli
Sept 18 - Melbourne, VIC - Forum Theatre
Sept 19 - Sydney, NSW - Enmore Theatre
